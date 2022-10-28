FanDuel Promo Code: No Sweat First Bet On CFB Week 9

Entering Week 9, there is another lengthy slate of CFB games to bet on with the FanDuel Promo Code.

With so much unpredictability in college football, you can bet on any CFB market offered at FanDuel Sportsbook with the FanDuel Promo Code which will give you a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $1,000, making this one of the best sports betting promos around.

To qualify for this generous welcome offer, you must be a new FanDuel Sportsbook user, at least 21 years old, and physically present in a state where the platform is legal to operate.

Sign Up With The FanDuel Promo Code For A No Sweat First Bet On CFB Week 9

While you will get a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet with the FanDuel Promo Code, you will also gain access to one of the best college football betting sites as well.

To get your hands on this terrific welcome offer, click through the direct sign-up link on this page which will reroute you to the FanDuel Sportsbook new user registration page. While you are there, you will be prompted to enter some basic information including your name, physical address, email, and phone number. You must also enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB so your new account on one of the best sports betting sites can be verified.

Once your account is created and verified, make your initial qualifying deposit of at least $10 to activate the FanDuel Promo Code so your $1,000 No Sweat First Bet will automatically be applied to your account and ready to use.

Sign up now at the link below with the FanDuel Promo Code for a No Sweat First Bet on CFB Week 9 picks.

How Do I Use The FanDuel Promo Code For A No Sweat First Bet On CFB Week 9?

The first bet of at least $10 that you make on your new account will qualify as your No Sweat First Bet.

If your first bet settles as a loss, the FanDuel Promo Code will kick in and you will get the exact stake of your losing first bet credited back to your account in free bet credits, up to $1,000.

While your free bet credits will be awarded to your account within 72 hours of your losing first bet's settlement, you will have 14 days to use your free bets until they expire. One of the best parts about your free bets from the FanDuel Promo Code is that you don't need to use them all at once, which is the case with some of the other top sports betting promo codes.

Instead, you can determine the value of your free bet credits that you want to stake on your bet slip while your remaining free bet balance will remain in your account until you are ready to use them, up to $14 days.

Get your $1,000 No Sweat First Bet today by clicking through the link below to sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code.

Make Your No Sweat First Bet On CFB Week 9 With The FanDuel Promo Code

With an abundance of games to choose from on the CFB Week 9 slate, you won't fall short of finding the right market to bet on with your No Sweat First Bet from the FanDuel Promo Code.

What's great about the FanDuel Promo Code is that there are no restrictions on odds or bet type, which means you can use your $1,000 No Sweat First Bet on CFB Week 9 betting markets that include moneyline bets, Same Game Parlay bets, and player prop bets.

No matter what you choose to bet on, you will get the full stake of your first bet credited back to your account in free bets, up to $1,000, thanks to the FanDuel Promo Code.

Bet on CFB Week 9 picks with the FanDuel Promo Code today. Start by clicking through the link below to register.

Ohio sports bettors can get ready for launch by redeeming the FanDuel Ohio promo code as well, getting you over $1000 in bonuses on launch day.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.