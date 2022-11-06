FanDuel Promo Code: No Sweat First Bet On NFL Sunday Week 9

Although six teams are on bye Week 9, the NFL still offers up an action-packed Sunday main slate featuring 10 games.

Football fans clamoring for even more excitement than this season's wild first half has already offered are in luck. FanDuel Sportsbook is currently offering those who've never tried out their world-class betting platform a chance to do while gaining access to a No Sweat First Bet of up to $1,000 through FanDuel Promo Code, which can immediately be used to up the stakes on their NFL Week 9 viewing.

All first-time FanDuel Sportsbook users at least 21 years old and physically located in a state FanDuel Sportsbook operates in will qualify for one of the best sports betting promos available.

Sign Up For FanDuel Promo Code No Sweat First Bet In Time For NFL Sunday Week 9

Signing up for a FanDuel Sportsbook account is also a very simple process. Begin by clicking on the link below, which navigates directly to the account sign-up page. Once there, provide your name, address, e-mail address, telephone number, and any other information requested to create an account on one of the best sports betting sites.

The one additional key step of this process involves cash – you must make a first deposit of at least $10 to eventually trigger FanDuel Promo Code's No Sweat First Bet offer via an initial qualifying wager.

How To Use FanDuel Promo Code For A No Sweat First Bet On NFL Sunday Week 9

Speaking of that first bet, it must be for a minimum of $10 in order unlock the benefits of FanDuel Promo Code No Sweat First Bet. That initial wager can be placed using any bet type and on any of the vast selection of betting markets featured on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Your first wager must qualify as a loss for the No Sweat First Bet to apply. If that does come to pass, you'll receive an amount of free bet credits equal to the amount of your losing wager, up to $1,000, within 72 hours of the settlement of the original wager.

Make sure to use your free bet credits within two weeks, since they expire after 14 days. You will have the flexibility of choosing the denomination of those credits into increments of your choosing.

If you're in Maryland or Ohio, now is the time to sign up before your state's betting launch. Sign up using the Caesars Sportsbook Maryland Promo Code and the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code to take advantage of a generous pre-live welcome offer.

Use FanDuel Promo Code No Sweat First Bet On NFL Sunday Week 9

Just as with your initial qualifying bet, you'll have an optimal degree of flexibility when it comes to utilizing your FanDuel Promo Code No Sweat First Bet. In other words, you can take a stake on a moneyline bet for an underdog you have a hunch about, roll the dice on a point spread wager for a heavy favorite you have confidence in or move forward with any of the countless other FanDuel Sportsbook bet type/betting market options.

Take advantage of FanDuel Promo Code No Sweat First Bet by betting on some enticing NFL Week 9 picks, including:

Taking a seemingly improving Panthers team at +7.5 on the road against a Bengals squad with a rest disadvantage and still likely to be missing star wideout Ja'Marr Chase due to a hip injury.

A same-game point spread-total parlay on the Bears at +4.5 and the Over on 45.5 points at +255 odds against a visiting Dolphins squad whose defense has repeatedly proven vulnerable on the road.

A same-game moneyline-total parlay on the Vikings and the Over on 43.5 points at +200 odds against a Commanders team that has been fortunate to squeeze out three straight wins by a total of eight points, and whose defense could be overmatched versus a Minnesota offense that just added talented tight end T.J. Hockenson to an already impressive pass-catching corps.

FanDuel Promo Code No Sweat First Bet supercharges your enjoyment of NFL Week 9 action with multiple opportunities to profit from your football knowledge if your first bet doesn't work out!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.