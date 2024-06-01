FanDuel Promo Code Offer Nabs Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets On NASCAR, MLB Odds

Sports bettors can register with the FanDuel promo code to receive a Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets offer if their first bet wins. It's the latest welcome offer available on one of the best sports betting sites in the marketplace.

While the NBA and NHL postseasons are getting most of the attention, sports bettors also know that NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 is set to get underway on Sunday, along with plenty of MLB action.



Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link above to register a new account with FanDuel promo code entered during sign-up to claim one of the best sportsbook promo codes in the country.

FanDuel Promo Code: Win $150 in Bonus Bets Promotion

🎁 FanDuel Promo Code CLICK HERE 🖊️ FanDuel Welcome Bonus Bet $5, Win $150 In Bonus Bets 📲 FanDuel Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Promo Code Last Verified: June 1, 2024

New customers can register an online sportsbook account using the FanDuel promo code offer to sign up for the Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets offer if your first bet wins. This welcome offer is available on one of the top sports betting apps in legal sports betting states.

Follow these steps to complete registration successfully at FanDuel:

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link to register a new FanDuel online sportsbook account. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter to complete the registration of a new FanDuel account. There is no physical promo code required to enter on the new customer sign-up portal at FanDuel. Make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using any preferred payment method on one of the best credit card betting sites. Place a qualifying cash wager of $5 or more on any available online sports betting market, bet type, and odds to get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet settles as a win.

FanDuel Promo Code Bet $5, Get $150 Offer Terms & Conditions

Individuals who sign up using the FanDuel promo code can qualify for a Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins. A newly registered customer at FanDuel. Settling a winning $5 first bet, however, yields $150 in bonus bets to wager on one of the most reputable sportsbooks that accept PayPal.

Bonus bet credits arrive within 72 hours of settling a winning first bet. Unlike other sportsbook welcome offers, registered FanDuel sports bettors can divide their bonus bets into smaller denominations and split them across multiple wagers.

Bonus bets contain a seven-day expiration date and cannot be withdrawn, transferred or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers at FanDuel. Any bonus bet staked on a subsequent wager does not get returned with any earned winnings.

Wager on MLB, NASCAR Odds With FanDuel Promo Code

Players can bet on MLB odds and NASCAR odds. The Coca-Cola 600 offers plenty of betting markets for FanDuel customers to wager with a qualifying cash wager or bonus bet credit, including top-five finish, outright winner, and model of winning car.

The MLB has a loaded slate to wager on Sunday, starting early in the afternoon, so take advantage of one of the best MLB betting promos available today. Wager Aaron Judge's anytime home run prop at plus odds, or construct a pitcher strikeout parlay instead. Of course, sticking with moneyline, run line, and totals are also valid ways to utilize this welcome offer, especially backing the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies.

Click on any of the "BET NOW" buttons on this page and use the FanDuel promo code to qualify for a bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets welcome offer if your first qualifying cash wager settles as a win at FanDuel today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.