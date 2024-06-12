FanDuel Promo Code: Receive $200 in Bonus Bets for Celtics-Mavericks Game 3 Odds

The NBA Finals continue Wednesday night and those interesting in betting on Game 3 can use the FanDuel promo code to qualify for a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets offer, if their first bet wins.

The Boston Celtics' depth has challenged the Dallas Mavericks in the first two games of the Finals. Luka Doncic scoring 30 or more points hasn't been enough to lead Dallas to a win. No matter how you think it will go, take advantage of one of the best NBA betting apps by signing up ahead of Wednesday night's opening tip-off.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link above to register a new account with the FanDuel promo code to gain access to hundreds of betting markets on one of the nation's top sports betting sites.

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NBA Finals

🎁 FanDuel Promo Code CLICK HERE 🖊️ FanDuel Welcome Bonus Bet $5, Win $200 In Bonus Bets 📲 FanDuel Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Promo Code Last Verified: June 12, 2024

NBA fans can get $200 in bonus bets with a $5 winning cash wager after signing up for an account using the FanDuel promo code today. Use these steps to claim this top-tier welcome offer on one of the most reputable sportsbooks that accept credit cards:

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link to register a new FanDuel online sportsbook account. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter The promo code does not need to be entered into a field on the new customer sign-up portal to qualify. Make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using any preferred payment method supported on one of the best PayPal betting sites. Place a qualifying cash wager of $5 or more on any available betting market, bet type and odds to get $200 in bonus bets if your first bet wins.

FanDuel Promo Code Bet $5, Win $200 Offer Terms & Conditions

Individuals interested in one of the best sportsbook promos today can sign up for the FanDuel promo code. They must be at least 21 years old, physically present in a state with legal sports betting and a first-time customer at FanDuel.

Placing a qualifying cash wager of at least $5 and settling it as a win is the only way to receive $200 in bonus bets. A losing first bet settled yields no bonus bets. Sports bettors in Ohio and Massachusetts can sign up for a similar welcome offer, qualifying for a Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets offer if their first bet settles as a win.

Bonus bets can be divided into smaller denominations and split across multiple wagers with the FanDuel promo code. Bonus bet credit is issued within 72 hours of settling a winning first bet and expires after seven days.

No withdrawals or transfers can be made with bonus bet credit, nor can they be used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers available at FanDuel. Bonus bets staked on a subsequent wager do not get returned with any winnings earned.

Bet on Celtics-Mavericks Odds with the FanDuel Promo Code

Newly registered customers can wager on the Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 3 NBA odds after using the FanDuel promo code during sign-up today. Or jump onto an underdog wager on the Mavericks' NBA Championship odds

Dive into NBA player props, targeting the over on Luka Doncic's total three-pointers. Place a qualifying cash wager or bonus bet on something in the NBA futures market.

This is one of the best NBA betting promos available to claim, so placing a $5 qualifying cash wager on the Celtics' point spread as road underdogs is a great way to collect $200 in bonus bets by settling a winning first bet.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below and use the FanDuel promo code to qualify for a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets welcome offer ahead of Game 3.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.