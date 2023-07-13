FanDuel Promo Code - Sign Up For $200 In Bonus Bets

The PGA Tour is going international this week, which is why we didn't see many of the top names last weekend. Teeing off today is the Genesis Scottish Open, which takes place at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The reigning champion of this event, Xander Schauffele, is looking for another big pay day this year. For us at home, we'll be looking for a payday of our own using the FanDuel Promo Code.

If you do not have an account on FanDuel Sportsbook, signing up with one of the best sportsbook promo codes to bet on the Genesis Scottish Open feels like the perfect time. When you sign up today through our FanDuel Promo Code link, you will receive a great welcome bonus on one of the top sports betting apps, which is worth up to $200 in bonus bets. You can receive 10x your initial wager amount from this offer, which we will discuss more below.

FanDuel Promo Code Offer For The Genesis Scottish Open

The FanDuel Promo Code offer for the Genesis Scottish Open will make your PGA betting picks much easier this week. When you sign up using the steps below, you will receive 10x your wager amount, up to $200, in the form of bonus bets. Use these bet credits to place more golf picks on one of the best betting sites!

Start your sign-up by clicking on our FanDuel Promo Code link. From there, enter your identifying information in order to create your new account, including your name, physical address, and email address. Finally, fund your new account with at least $10 using PayPal or the top credit cards to activate the 10x promotion for today.

Claim Your $200 In Bonus Bets With The FanDuel Promo Code Offer

All you have to do is follow the steps above to claim your $200 welcome bonus today. When you sign up through our FanDuel Promo Code link and fund your new account with at least $10, you will apply and activate the promotion. All that is left to do is place a first wager of at least $5, and you will receive 10x your wager amount back, up to $200, in the form of bonus bets.

You will earn bonus bets on your initial wager regardless if your first bet wins or loses. This means you get to keep any profits from a winning bet as well. Bonus bets from the FanDuel Promo Code offer will be dispersed within 72 hours of the bet settlement, so use your promo bet on an open betting market, like the Genesis Scottish Open. Bonus bets cannot be combined with any other promotional offer.

Get 10x Your First Bet On PGA Odds With The FanDuel Promo Code

Sign up through our FanDuel Promo Code link above to unlock a special welcome offer for the Genesis Scottish Open today. You can get 10x your first wager amount, up to $200, in the form of bonus bets. In order to maximize this welcome offer, this means your first wager should be $20, since this will give you $200 in bonus bets.

Betting $20 on someone to win the Genesis Scottish Open can go a long ways. For example, Rory McIlroy is the favorite in the PGA odds after the first round, but is still priced at +300 to win the tournament.

Rounding out the top five for this week is Byeong Hun An (+600), Scottie Scheffler (+900), Max Homa (+1400), and Rickie Fowler (+1600).

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.