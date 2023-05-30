FanDuel Promo Code - Unlock Your $1000 No Sweat First Bet

The NBA season is coming to a close, but the WNBA season is only just beginning. The Las Vegas Aces have gotten out to a fast start while the Minnesota Lynx are stumbling out of the game. Still, there are many games remaining, and we have four games on the WNBA betting schedule today.

If you are tuning into the WNBA action and looking to bet on some of the games, sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code today. By following the steps below to sign up with one of the best online betting sites, you will be able to claim a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet, which you can use on WNBA betting odds today. Keep reading to find out how you can claim one of the best sportsbook promo codes available.

Claim The FanDuel Promo Code Offer

As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a legal betting state, you can sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code to get started betting on FanDuel Sportsbook today, When you sign up using the steps below, you will receive a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet, which you can use on any betting odds being offered on the best betting apps tonight.

Claim the welcome offer by clicking our FanDuel Promo Code link, which will take you to the FanDuel Sportsbook sign-up page. Once there, you will be prompted to provide your identifying information, such as your name, email, and physical address. Deposit at least $10 to activate the FanDuel welcome offer, giving you the $1,000 No Sweat First Bet offer on one of the best PayPal betting sites.

Unlock Your $1000 No Sweat First Bet With The FanDuel Promo Code

Follow the steps above in order to unlock your $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. Sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code link and deposit at least $10 to activate the welcome bonus, making your first bet eligible for the $1,000 No Sweat First Bet offer,

If your first bet on FanDuel Sportsbook tonight wins, congrats on cashing your first bet on your new account! If your promo bet loses, your account will be reimbursed your wager amount, up to $1,000, in the form of bonus bets, thanks to the No Sweat First Bet offer.

The reimbursed bonus bet funds from the FanDuel Promo Code welcome offer are dispersed within 72 hours of the bet settlement.Bonus bets expire in 14 days, so make sure you use them within two weeks.

Use Your FanDuel Promo Code No Sweat First Bet On WNBA Odds Today

There are four games on Tuesday WNBA betting schedule, which is about as busy of a day the WNBA gets. With the first game of the night broadcasted on Twitter, everyone will be able to tune into the Sky vs Dream game. Of course, if you are going to watch some basketball tonight, you may as well have a little bit of money on the line as well.

Sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code link using the steps above in order to claim a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. You can use this $1K first bet on any WNBA odds today, including picking the winning, betting on the total, or even predicting a WNBA player prop. There are many ways to bet on the WNBA tonight, so sign up for the promo code offer and get started.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.