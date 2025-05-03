FanDuel Racing Promo Code - Grab No Sweat First Bet Up To $500 For Kentucky Derby Odds

The 151st Run for the Roses takes place Saturday at Churchill Downs, and bettors interested in wagering on the two most exciting minutes in sports can take advantage of the FanDuel Horse Racing promo, which delivers a No Sweat First Bet up to $500 back in racing bonuses.

The Kentucky Derby is one of the biggest days of the year in sports betting

Whether you're betting on one of the favorites or believe a longshot strikes again, like Mystik Dan did in 2024, you'll have that chance when you sign up with the FanDuel Horse Racing promo. Here's everything you need to know about the field for Saturday's Kentucky Derby

Three Favorites & Three Longshots To Consider For Kentucky Derby Betting

Before you take advantage of one of the best Kentucky Derby betting promos available right now, let's take a look which horses give you the best chance to collect on Saturday and, which are worth taking a risk on.

The favorite hasn't won the Kentucky Derby since 2018, but Journalism feels like the horse to break that trend. As the clear favorite at 3:1, he enters Saturday with four consecutive wins and is easily the fastest horse in the field.

The Derby is fast, but it's also a marathon. That could be good news for a late close like Sovereignty. With two wins under his belt and being trained by Bill Mott, the man who trained 2019 winner Country House, there's an argument for this race being the perfect style for the 3-year-old colt at 5 to 1.

There's no substitute for experience, and Sandman has plenty of it. With eight races under his belt (and three wins), his closing speed could also loom large in Saturday's race. There may be real value here at 6 to 1 with Journalism and Sovereignty getting the early attention.

If you're a believer in trainers making a real difference in the Derby, Final Gambit is a horse to keep an eye on at 20 to 1. Trained by two-time Outstanding Trainer of the Year Eclipse Award winner Brad Cox, Final Gambit has two wins in four career starts and enters Saturday with a commanding win at the Jeff Ruby Steaks.

Believers in bloodlines making a difference will want to consider American Promise, a son of 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify. He enters Saturday coming off a March win in the 2025 Virginia Derby, so keep an eye on him at 30 to 1.

Fresh legs help in this 1-¼ mile sprint, and that could bode well for longshot Grande. He's got just three races under his belt (two wins) but has plenty going for him, including accomplished jockey John Velasquez riding him. Grande has the speed to compete and is getting better with each race, providing value at 20 to 1.

The Kentucky Derby never disappoints, and we don't expect Saturday to be any different.

