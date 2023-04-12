Golf Betting Promos Available For The RBC Heritage: Get Thousands Now

We had an exciting Easter Sunday watching the Masters, but the golfers must quickly find a way to refocus for the RBC Heritage this week. The tournament tees off on Thursday in Hilton Head Island, SC. Jordan Spieth is the defending champion, but which golfer will take home the largest portion of the $20 million purse this weekend?

Before you place any golf betting picks on the RBC Heritage odds, explore the best golf betting promos available below. There are thousands of dollars in bonuses available to new users who sign up to bet on the PGA this week.

Claim Golf Betting Promos For The RBC Heritage

Before the RBC Heritage tees off on Thursday, make sure you explore the list of golf betting promos from the best sports betting sites we have assembled for you below. As long as you are a new user to the sportsbooks and sign up through our links using the following steps, you can claim thousands of dollars in bonuses for your PGA picks.

Begin by clicking the link to the golf betting promo you are interested in. This will take you to that sportsbook's sign-up page.

Enter your personal identifying information, such as your name, physical address, and email address, to create a new account.

Enter the promo code, if one is required.

Make the minimum qualifying deposit to activate the bonus from the golf betting promo for the RBC Heritage.

Top Golf Betting Promos Available For The RBC Heritage

As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a legal betting state, you can sign up for all of the golf betting promos available for the RBC Heritage below. There are thousands of dollars in bonuses being offered on the best sports betting apps available to new users who sign up using the steps outlined above.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get a $1,000 bonus bet on the RBC Heritage when you sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL get a first golf bet on Caesars, up to $1,250.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE: New customers located in LA, NY, TN, IN, AZ, VA, or MA get $100 in bonus bets when they bet $20 with the WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE. But if you are located in CO, MI, or NJ, then you get $100 in bonus bets when you bet $100 with the WynnBET Promo Code.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on the RBC Heritage to instantly get $150 in bet credits, thanks to the DraftKings Promo Code offer.

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 in bonus bets after you place your first $5 PGA wager with the FanDuel Promo Code link.

Bet On The RBC Heritage With Golf Betting Promos

Betting on golf is extremely popular because of the long PGA odds for the tournament winner. Since it is tough to consistently win, the odds payout a lot for correct bets. However, there are many more ways to bet on the PGA than simply picking the winner.

Sign up for bonus bet offers above and make your picks for the RBC Heritage. You can sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code or FanDuel Promo Code to claim $150 in bonus bets on each sportsbook after placing a $5 bet. You can place $5 on your favorite golfer to win the RBC Heritage, make the cut, finish in a certain place, or another one of the available props.

Explore all of the golf betting promos above and make your picks for the RBC Heritage today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.