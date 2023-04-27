The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft will take place Thursday night. the best sports betting apps have betting markets on various aspects of the NFL Draft. Here's how to bet on the NFL Draft tonight and some lucrative sportsbook promo codes offering generous welcome offers.

How To Bet On The NFL Draft Tonight

If you are at least 21 years old and located in a state where mobile sports betting has gone live, you can bet on the NFL Draft using a variety sports betting sites, such as FanDuel Sportsbook, DraftKings Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook, WynnBET Sportsbook, or BetMGM. There are a few exceptions, as New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Virginia have legal sports betting but do not allow wagering on the NFL Draft.

Each of the aforementioned betting apps has its own welcome offer and custom odds for betting on the NFL Draft. For instance, new Caesars Sportsbook that sign up with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL will have their first bet matched up to $1,250 with a bonus bet if the initial wager loses, while new FanDuel Sportsbook users can bet $5 to get $150 in bonus bets. At any of these mobile sportsbooks, you can find NFL Draft betting options under the larger umbrella of available NFL bets.

Types Of Bets You Can Make On The NFL Draft Tonight

Most betting apps offer numerous types of bets when it comes to betting on the NFL Draft. These options include draft pick props, player draft slot wagers, team props, and various position props. The most popular bets are draft pick props, which are wagers on what player will be drafted in a specific slot. For instance, Bryce Young is currently the heavy favorite to go first overall at -1350 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook, but the second overall pick market is much more competitive, with Will Levis leading the way at +150. Sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code and Bet $5, get $150 in Bonus Bets.

Draft slot wagers are bets on whether a player will go before or after a certain cut-off, and you can also bet on which position a specific team will target with its first selection of the draft. You can also wager on which player will be the first off the board at his respective position, as well as the total number of first-round picks drafted at a specific position, such as over/under 3.5 wide receivers.

What To Bet On The NFL Draft Tonight

The sooner you get your bets in on the NFL draft tonight, the better. Not only will NFL odds continue to shift while you deliberate, but some states also cut off betting on the NFL Draft a set number of hours before the event begins.

A potential value bet is CJ Stroud to be drafted second overall (+350 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook). The quarterback out of Ohio State was considered a top-two prospect at the position for most of the pre-draft process before Will Levis' (+150 to go second overall) draft odds surged down the stretch. With Young expected to be drafted at No. 1 and the Texans likely looking for their QB of the future with the No. 2 pick, Stroud's a sensible potential pick.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.