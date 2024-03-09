Is Fanatics Sportsbook Legal in North Carolina?

Yes, Fanatics Sportsbook is legal in North Carolina. Set to go live at noon ET on Monday, March 11, soon-to-be bettors can get started early by pre-registering for an account with the Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina promo code. By signing up early with this NC betting promo, new users can unlock a total of $1,100 in bonus bets plus a $60 hat credit.

Pre-register today for North Carolina sports betting, and get $100 bonus bets instantly deposited into your Fanatics NC account on Monday. Then, get a daily bet up to $100 matched for ten consecutive days, totalling $1,000. Plus, get a $60 hat credit for the Fanatics.com store when you make a $50 deposit.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to pre-register a new Fanatics North Carolina account using the Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina promo code between now and the launch of North Carolina sportsbooks at noon ET on March 11.

Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina Promo: Get $1,100 Bonus Bets + Hat Credit

Any individual can pre-register with the Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina promo code to create a new account. After making a $50 deposit on March 11, they can qualify for up to $1,100 in bonus bets and any hat from the Fanatics.com merch site.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to pre-register a new Fanatics North Carolina online sportsbook account today. This brings you to the new customer pre-registration portal at Fanatics North Carolina, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter in order to satisfy the mandatory identity verification requirements. No physical promo code is required -- just click any BET NOW button on this page. Remember to make a qualifying deposit of at least $50 in order to grab the $60 hat credit.

How to Use the Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina Promo Code

Pre-registered customers can use the Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina promo code to get up to $1,100 in bonus bets, along with any hat from the Fanatics.com merchandise store to capitalize on one of the best sportsbook promo codes available in North Carolina's pre-registration marketplace.

Making a $50 deposit using any preferred payment method is the first step to unlock up to $1,000 in bonus bets at Fanatics North Carolina Sportsbook. Once this mobile app launches in the Tar Heel State and an initial deposit is made, pre-registered customers can bet $10 every day to get $100 in bonus bets on each of the ten days following the launch of Fanatics North Carolina Sportsbook.

You'll also receive an extra $100 in bonus bets just for pre-registering, and a $60 hat credit after you make a $50 deposit.

Bonus bets expire after seven days at Fanatics North Carolina Sportsbook and cannot be divided into smaller denominations or split across multiple wagers. Bonus bets staked on subsequent wagers do not get returned with any winnings earned. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers at Fanatics Sportsbook NC.

Get $1,100 Bonus Bets for March Madness with Fanatics Sportsbook NC Promo Code

Sports bettors in North Carolina can get up to $1,100 in bonus bets with the Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina promo code when they pre-register for an account before Monday.

With the start of the 2024 March Madness college basketball tournament approaching, college basketball odds are going to be a popular online sports betting market at Fanatics North Carolina Sportsbook. Stake bonus bets or qualifying wagers on college basketball odds, like spread and total, or invest in college basketball player props, including total three-pointers and alternate assists.

Click on any of the "BET NOW" buttons on this page to pre-register using the Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina promo code to qualify for up to $1,100 in bonus bets and a hat from the Fanatics.com website after making a $50 deposit.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.