Jaguars vs Bengals NFL Prop Bets And Odds For Monday Night Football

Week 13 of the NFL season will wrap up tonight with a matchup between the Jaguars and the Bengals. Cincinnati entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations, but things have gone from bad to worse with Joe Burrow being out for the remainder of the season. Jacksonville, on the other hand, is currently in the driver's seat of the AFC South and will look to hold off the surging Colts and Texans.

Jaguars vs Bengals NFL Prop Bets: Ja'Marr Chase OVER 59.5 Receiving Yards

Obviously Ja'Marr Chase would be in a better situation if Burrow was under center, but as a top-tier talent and the focal point of the offense, Chase should be heavily involved.

Two weeks ago, Chase was essentially blanked – he was held to two catches for 12 yards – so there is potential for him to have a low floor in this game. That said, Jacksonville has allowed the sixth-most receiving yards to opposing wide receivers, and I would expect Jacksonville to get out to an early lead. Playing from behind, Chase should see his opportunities, and he's capable of taking any pass for a monster game.

Jaguars vs Bengals NFL Prop Bets: Travis Etienne OVER 2.5 Receptions

Travis Etienne is a potent pass-catcher out of the backfield, and has three or more receptions in all but two games this year. This line feels blatantly low.

Sometimes it's that simple. The trend is there. Why use lot word when few word do trick?

Jaguars vs Bengals NFL Prop Bets: Calvin Ridley OVER 4.5 Receptions

Calvin Ridley is coming off a stretch of back-to-back dominant games, catching a combined 12 receptions for 192 yards and three touchdowns. He and Christian Kirk form a one-two punch in the passing attack that is tough to account for. In those two games, however, it's been Ridley that has come out on top.

Ridley has five or more receptions in three of his last four games. He's a silky route runner with breakaway ability any time he touches the ball, and I expect him to be a key part of the Jaguars offense in primetime as they continue their hunt for the playoffs.

This article is part of our Betting Advice series.