Kansas Jayhawks National Championship Odds: Can KU Win March Madness?

The 2023 NCAA Tournament is set, with the full bracket filled, outside of the teams competing in the First Four games. We have already seen why March Madness got its name, with many exciting upsets taking place in the conference tournaments. One team that experienced an upset in the Big 12 Championship was the Kansas Jayhawks.

Still, Kansas was awarded the third number one seed, behind Alabama and Houston. Can KU go back-to-back and win March Madness this year? Below, we will take a look at the Kansas Jayhawks National Championship odds and the best March Madness betting promos being offered from the top sports betting sites.

Kansas Jayhawks National Championship Odds Update

March Madness betting is very popular for many reasons. While the excitement of the games is a big reason, the long odds to win the NCAA Tournament is at the top of the list.

Despite Kansas being one of the favorites to win it all, a bet on the Jayhawks would still payout nicely. Currently, the Kansas Jayhawks National Championship odds sit at +1000. This means a $100 bet on Kansas to win it all would win $1,000.

These National Championship odds rank Kansas third overall. Their odds to win the NCAA Tournament trail only the Houston Cougars (+500) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (+800). Rounding out the top five in the March Madness odds are the Purdue Boilermakers (+1200) and UCLA Bruins (+1400).

If you're in Massachusetts, you can take advantage of the best Massachusetts sports betting promos from the top sports betting sites that have launched in the state.

Can KU Win March Madness Again?

After losing to Texas in the Big 12 Championship, will Kansas be able to bounce back? Could KU win March Madness for the second straight year? The answer is absolutely yes.

Kansas always has a chance in the NCAA Tournament based on coaching alone, as Bill Self is one of the best coaches in the country. On top of that, this Jayhawks squad has plenty of talent to survive the West division and win the NCAA Tournament.

Yes, Kansas is coming off of a loss. However, the good part is that the Jayhawks play a Howard team that simply does not have enough talent to compete with Kansas. This game will be used to work out any issues before facing either Illinois or Arkansas.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.