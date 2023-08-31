Kentucky Sports Betting: Best Kentucky Sports Betting Apps

Kentucky sports bettors can sign up for some of the best Kentucky sports betting apps to wager NFL best bets ahead of the launch of Kentucky sports betting on September 28, 2023. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed House Bill 551 into law back on March 31, ushering in a new era of legalized sports betting for Kentuckians.

Bettors must be physically located in Kentucky, at least 18 years old, and a first-time customer at the online sportsbook they opt to register on in order to claim some of the top online sportsbook promo codes available on the best Kentucky sports betting apps. However, be mindful that some Kentucky sports betting sites, such as BetMGM Kentucky and Caesars Kentucky will only take wagers from those who are at least 21.

Since there are so many sports betting sites launching soon, we've narrowed down a list of our preferred sports betting apps to sign up on. That way, you can claim these excellent welcome bonuses using Kentucky sports betting apps to wager on all of your preferred NFL betting markets, bet types, and odds.

Sign Up For Kentucky Sports Betting Using The Best Kentucky Sports Betting Apps

New customers in the Bluegrass State can sign up for Kentucky sports betting using the best Kentucky sports betting apps once they go live on September 28, 2023.

Act now by clicking on the "BET NOW" button below. This takes you to the new user registration portal at your preferred online sports betting app, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter during your identity verification process.

After being verified, make an initial qualifying deposit using any supported payment methods at your preferred online sportsbook. Qualifying deposit amounts vary between $5 and $50, depending on which online sportsbook you choose to sign up for. Bonus bets arrive after a losing first bet settles, or instantly, depending on which online sportsbooks you prefer.

Use The Best Kentucky Sports Betting Apps For Kentucky Sports Betting

Sports bettors in the Bluegrass State can use the best Kentucky sports betting apps for Kentucky sports betting when they claim any of these top-tier welcome bonuses on one of the top credit card betting sites.

Here is a list of our favorite Kentucky sports betting apps and their associated welcome bonuses entering the 2023 NFL season. Find your preferred betting promo code to redeem and sign up using any of the "BET NOW" buttons featured below to prepare for the upcoming launch of online sports betting in Kentucky on September 28, 2023.

BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Register with BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to grab $100 in bonus bets on launch day.

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code ROTOFULL: Sign up using Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code ROTOGET to grab $250 in bonus bets with a $50 first bet. This is the launch day welcome offer.

FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code: Claim the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code to get $100 in bonus bets on launch day plus $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code: Register using the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code to get $200 in bonus bets on launch day.

Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code: Sign up using the Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code to get $10 for every touchdown on a select NFL Game for up to $50 in bonus bets. In addition to the pre-live offer, you can also claim $365 in bonus bets with a $1 first bet on launch day. Bet365 Kentucky is one of the only sportsbooks that allows you to collect both the pre-live and launch day bonuses.

Bet On NFL Futures With The Best Kentucky Sports Betting Apps

Kentucky sports bettors can wager NFL futures with some of the best Kentucky sports betting apps in the Bluegrass State that will go live on September 28, 2023.

Users in Kentucky can redeem bonus bets and other top welcome bonuses to wager NFL futures markets and odds, like Super Bowl odds, conference odds, and win totals, while also exploring the MVP awards market. NFL odds, like moneyline and spread, will be available to wager as soon as Kentucky sports betting apps launch at the end of September.

However you prefer to wager on NFL betting markets, don't forget to claim these excellent promotional welcome bonuses to maximize your bonus bet earnings using some of the best PayPal betting sites available.

