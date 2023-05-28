Kentucky Sports Betting Update - Caesars Sportsbook Is Officially Coming

Rupp, Pitino, Calipari… and now Caesars is the latest name to join the ranks of Kentucky greats, but in a different arena. On May 16, Caesars Entertainment struck a deal with Keeneland and Red Mile Gaming & Racing to be an official sports betting partner for the Lexington racetracks.

Subject to regulatory approvals from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky has secured market access to offer legalized mobile sports betting in the Bluegrass State. Additionally, the agreement also includes plans to establish brick-and-mortar retail sportsbook locations as well, making them the sole proprietors in Central Kentucky.

Details Of the Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Deal

Caesars Sportsbook is establishing a retail location at The Red Mile. And if you've ever visited their land-based sportsbooks across the United States, you're well aware of their world-class operation. Expect nothing short of an exceptional betting environment at this upcoming venue.

Bettors belonging to the Caesars Rewards program can enjoy on-track hospitality and VIP services at both The Red Mile and Keeneland retail sports betting locations. Experience exclusive benefits and superior betting services at these venues, courtesy of the Caesars Rewards program.

The best part is that you can also enjoy this exclusive loyalty and rewards program on the Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky mobile app, another reason why it's one of the most user-friendly sports betting sites to sign up for.

The Red Mile and Keeneland locations have formed a joint venture to install 900 electronic gambling machines at The Red Mile harness track in Lexington. While the availability of a retail location sportsbook at the track is still undecided, the track's live horse racing events held five days a week make it a promising potential location for such a facility.

The Relationship Between Caesars And Horse Racing

Caesars Racebook, the horse racing betting app, has been operating since 2022. It is currently legal in 13 states, including Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming.

Caesars Entertainment recognizes the significance of horse racing in Kentucky and remains fully invested in its Racebook app. While the introduction of Kentucky sports betting presents a lucrative opportunity, it does not mean abandoning the cherished tradition of horse racing. In fact, this expansion could bring more attention to the sport, drawing new eyes and developing its growth. Caesars aims to strike a balance between both realms, providing exciting options for horse racing bettors and sports bettors who want to cash in on the best sports betting apps.

"Keeneland's venture with Caesars Sportsbook holds exciting potential and furthers our mission to introduce new audiences to horse racing," said Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin. "Caesars is a globally-respected brand, and we value their commitment to racing and their expertise in sports wagering."

With Caesars Entertainment's commitment to both sports betting and horse racing, you could expect that Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky will emerge as one of the best PayPal betting sites in the Bluegrass State once it goes live.

How To Become A Caesars Rewards Member In Kentucky

When Caesars Sportsbook debuts in Kentucky, new users can join one of the best credit card betting sites by signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL. Doing so unlocks a $1,250 first bet on Caesars welcome offer, along with 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Rewards Credits. Activating one of the best sports betting promo codes is the easiest way to gain access to the exclusive Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Rewards program.

You can register for a Caesars Rewards account in two different ways. Visit a Caesars Rewards Center at a retail location, presenting a valid photo ID. Alternatively, conveniently register online at the Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky website, where you can access top Kentucky sports betting promos.

The Caesars Rewards program is one of the best in the sports betting marketplace because of how many prizes are available once you accumulate enough credits. Enjoy an array of exclusive perks, including sports/concert tickets, hotel stays, restaurant discounts, VIP experiences, and much more across various Caesars properties.

This article is part of our Kentucky Sports Betting News series.