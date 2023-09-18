Last Chance To Get The FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket KY Promo & $100 Bonus

FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket Promo Kentucky: $100 Sunday Ticket Discount + $100 Bonus

Monday, September 18, 2023

NFL Monday Night Football Preview Saints vs Panthers & Browns vs Steelers: & Betting Odds at FanDuel

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers - Monday, September 18 at 8:15 pm EST

A high-stakes AFC North showdown is set to unfold at Acrisure Stadium on Monday night, September 18, featuring the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers. This upcoming clash will mark their 143rd encounter in a series that the Steelers currently lead with a margin of 80 wins, 62 losses, and 1 tie.

In Week 1, the Browns made an impressive statement by securing a commanding 24-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, effectively limiting Joe Burrow to a mere 82 passing yards. In stark contrast, the Steelers had a tough outing against the San Francisco 49ers, suffering a lopsided 30-7 defeat. Pittsburgh's defense struggled, allowing 152 rushing yards and a touchdown to Christian McCaffrey.

The point spread for this game has taken an intriguing turn, with the Steelers initially being favored by 1 point when the line was first released. However, following the divergent outcomes of their Week 1 performances, the Steelers have transitioned to underdogs, now facing a 2.5-point deficit. This shift commenced immediately after the contrasting results of Week 1 and has continued to grow throughout the week.

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers - Monday, September 18 at 7:15 pm EST

In the matchup between the Saints and Panthers, with the Saints favored by 3 points and the total points set at 39.5, it's worth noting that the Saints have an impressive road record of 38-19 ATS since 2016. However, the question remains: Did Bryce Young and the revamped Panthers offense display enough potential in their Week 1 performance against Atlanta, where they suffered a 24-10 loss, to instill confidence that this upcoming game against the Saints will be a closely contested one?

