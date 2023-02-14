AC Milan Secures a 1-0 Victory Over Tottenham in Tuesday's UCL Matchup

Yann Sommer earns his second straight clean sheet for Bayern Munich after joining the club in the January transfer window following a long-term injury for Manuel Neuer. It was Paris native Kingsley Coman who scored the only goal of the match to secure the victory for Bayern in the 53rd minute.

The second leg will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich on March 8, a match in which the home side should be favored despite the talented PSG attack.