An early goal in the seventh minute from AC Milan's Brahim Diaz proved too much for the English side which was never able to find an equalizer, despite taking eight corners and recording 12 shots (three on target). Milan goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu now has clean sheets in back-to-back Champions League contests.
The two sides will square off again in the reverse fixture in London on March 8 with Spurs having some work to do to avoid being eliminated.
UCL Knockout Round Live Updates - Bayern defeats PSG while AC Milan knocks off Tottenham
AC Milan Secures a 1-0 Victory Over Tottenham in Tuesday's UCL Matchup
Bayern Munich Defeats PSG 1-0 in Champions League First Leg
Yann Sommer earns his second straight clean sheet for Bayern Munich after joining the club in the January transfer window following a long-term injury for Manuel Neuer. It was Paris native Kingsley Coman who scored the only goal of the match to secure the victory for Bayern in the 53rd minute.
The second leg will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich on March 8, a match in which the home side should be favored despite the talented PSG attack.
Bayern's Benjamin Pavard Sent Off
Already on a yellow card, Benjamin Pavard made a late tackle just outside the box in stoppage time and was sent off. Fortunately for the defender, Paris Saint-Germain wasted the resulting freekick, releasing the building pressure as the German side hopes to see out the contest. Pavard will miss the second leg from the resulting red card.
No Goal for PSG's Kylian Mbappe
Second-half addition Kylian Mbappe continues to cause havoc for the Bayern Munich back line and was offside by a matter of inches, nearly equalizing for the home side. The Parisians will have about five minutes remaining, plus stoppage time, in order to finally beat Yann Sommer and secure the draw.
Live UCL Odds -- PSG v Bayern Munich
Kylian Mbappe has made an immediate impact on the match for Paris Saint-Germain, who suddenly find themselves playing on the front foot thanks to the speed of the youngster. Still, with under 30 minutes remaining in the match, the live odds understandably are tilted in the favor of Bayern Munich, who are currently -450 to earn the victory.
Live UCL Odds -- AC Milan v Tottenham
Time is not on the side of the trailing Spurs, as AC Milan are now -450 to secure the win while a shock comeback for Tottenham sits at +2200. The first change for Tottenham will look to get some fresh attacking legs in the form of Richarlison in Dejan Kulukevski.
Kylian Mbappe Takes the Pitch
Suddenly trailing 1-0, Paris Saint-Germain will turn to Kylian Mbappe in the hope of securing an equalizer and reinvigorating the home crowd. In addition to Mbappe, Fabian Ruiz also subbed on into the clash with Bayern while Carlos Soler and Warren Zaire-Emery make way.
Bayern FINALLY Gets Their Goal
Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman breaks through to give the German club the lead in the 53rd minute. The Paris Saint-Germain academy product has come back to break the hearts of the local crowd with his tally. Following the goal, Bayern Munich now finds themselves heavy favorites at -350 to secure the victory.
Changes for Bayern, PSG
For the home side, Presnel Kimpembe replaces Achraf Hakimi as PSG converts to a back-three while Bayern replaces Joao Cancelo with Alphonso Davies, both of which appear to be tactical changes and not due to injury concerns. The two clubs will be hoping the changes can help find a breakthrough.
Mbappe Set for Second Half Appearance
Kylian Mbappe entered Tuesday's match with a thigh injury, but he opened on the bench and is expected to come on at some point in the second half. Warren Zaire-Emery, a 16-year-old, figures to be the likely sub candidate.
Following the break, Joao Cancelo was brought off by Bayern Munich for Alphonso Davies, while Achraf Hakimi made way for Presnel Kimpembe.
After a first half mostly dominated by Bayern Munich, PSG opened the second half at +330 to win, while Bayern were +135 to take it. Can Mbappe's enterance into the XI make a difference?
UCL Live Odds -- Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich
We've reached halftime of both Round of 16 matches and despite no goals being scored in the opening 45 minutes, Bayern Munich continues to be favored +140 to secure a win, though those odds sit tied with the draw (+140) for the moment. If the is to be a goal to break the deadlock in this one, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is the favorite according to the odds markers at +300 to put on into the netting during the second half.
Son JUST offside with a near goal for Spurs
Son Heung-Min made an impressive run that nearly resulted in a goal before a crucial save from the AC Milan keeper. Even had he been onside, Son failed to convert while Harry Kane knocked the rebound off the post in some nervy moments for the Italian club. Still, it was perhaps the best chance of the match for Tottenham who are desperate to find an equalizer as we near the halfway mark.
Bayern Munich Fails to Convert
Bayern Munich was given a freekick in a dangerous position just outside the box but Joshua Kimmich's attempt was blocked by the wall and the resulting corner failed to put any pressure on the Parisians. The match has skewed in Bayern's favor, as they have recorded six shots, though only one has tested opposing keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The match remains 0-0 after 30-plus minutes of action.
Live Odds -- AC Milan v Tottenham
After their early goal from Brahim Diaz, Italian side AC Milan are heavy favorites at -195 to secure the victory, despite more than 60 minutes remaining in the match. The odds seem to favor a second goal coming eventually as the total goals over 1.5 returns -800. Harry Kane is the favorite among Spurs to get the equalizer at +165 any-time goal scorer.
AC Milan open the scoring against Spurs!
AC Milan scored the first goal of the day less than 10 minutes into the match against Spurs. Brahim Diaz converts the second attempt after an initial save from Fraser Forster. It's an early 1-0 lead for the home side.
Spurs find themselves trailing on the road, leaving with a big hill to climb now.
Champions League Round of 16 Action Underway
The players are taking the pitch at both the Parc des Princes where PSG host Bayern Munich and San Siro as AC Milan welcomes Tottenham Hotspur.
RotoWire's Scoreboard will give you all the stats you need to track along with those player and game props.
PSG, the home underdog with Neymar and Messi
The odds have steadily moved in Bayern Munich's favor the last couple weeks, partly because of key PSG injuries. Can PSG secure three points with Kylian Mbappe coming off the bench? Is Lionel Messi ready for a full 90? At +180 to win, the value is on the Parisians against a Bayern side that has allowed goals to Bundesliga teams all season.
Hit up our betting pages to find line movement and odds from four different sportsbooks.
Champions League Golden Boot Odds
PSG's Kylian Mbappe sits tied with Liverpool's Mo Salah with seven goals apiece in Champions League action. Despite that, it's Erling Haaland of Manchester City who continues to have the best odds to take home the Golden Boot for top UCL goalscorer. Lionel Messi and Leroy Sane, both of whom were named to the starting XI for PSG and Bayern Munich, respectively, each have scored four times in Champions League action.
We've got you covered with the latest Top UCL Goalscorer Player Futures!
Last Minute Champions League DFS Advice
Looking for some last-minute advice for your DFS lineups ahead of Tuesday's two-game slate? RotoWire's Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia break down the PSG v Bayern Munich and AC Milan v Tottenham contests.
Don't forget to head over to our Champions League Cheat Sheet as well when building your lineups.
In addition to DraftKings, Dane Shinault is here to break down the slate on FanDuel as well with his picks, including why Joshua Kimmich may be a must-have in your lineups.
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Feb. 14
Champions League Futures - UCL Winner Latest Odds
Manchester City continues to be the big favorite to lift the Champions League trophy in June as the Citizens head into their Round of 16 matchup with RB Leipzig starting Feb. 22.
Today's big clash between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain features the next two favorites, followed by Liverpool and Real Madrid to round out the top-5 prospective winners.
RotoWire's got all the Latest Odds, Futures and Player Props.
Lionel Messi Starting Champions League Clash
Messi will be on the pitch as Paris Saint-Germain faces off with Bayern Munich in Tuesday's UCL Round of 16 matchup. Meanwhile, teammate Kylian Mbappe will start the match on the bench but could certainly be a difference-maker as a substitute later in the matchup.
AC Milan Confirmed UCL Lineup Against Spurs
Spurs fans will no doubt be familiar with Milan's leading scorer and former Arsenal/Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, who will lead the way for the Italian side. Fellow attacking option Brahim Diaz came off the bench for the previous two UCL matches but will feature in the starting XI for Tuesday's tilt.
Spurs' Champions League Lineup Confirmed
No surprises for Tottenham heading into their clash with AC Milan. It will be Harry Kane leading the way alongside Son Heung-Min and Dejan Kulusevski while Hugo Lloris is sidelined with a knee injury as expected.
Bayern Munich CONFIRMED Lineup
We've got our first starting XI from Bayern Munich, which included January Transfer Window addition Joao Cancelo and the season's leading scorer for the club Jamal Musiala. Meanwhile, veteran Thomas Muller will have to watch from the sidelines to start out.
Champions League Round of 16 Confirmed Lineups 30 Minutes Away
We are getting closer to the kickoff of the Champions League Round of 16, with lineups expected to drop in 30 minutes. The kits have been hung in the locker rooms and the player should be gearing up for what figures to be a fun evening/afternoon.
In the meantime, be sure to check out our UCL Expected Lineups ahead of PSG v Bayern Munich and AC Milan v Tottenham.
Expected UCL Lineups -- AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur
We're just a few hours away from getting confirmed lineups for our first two matchups of the Champions League Knockout Round. In the meantime, you can check out our expected lineups here.
During the Group Stage, Spurs went 3-2-1 with 11 points to secure the top spot in Group D while a pair of combined 5-0 defeats to Premier League side Chelsea cost Milan the first-place finish in Group E. It will be a home matchup for Milan in the first leg with the second leg coming March 8 in London.
We've got the latest match odds, injury reports and lineups all in one convenient place for you. Check it out over in the soccer betting section or follow along with Tottenham vs AC Milan.

Confirmed lineups should come out at approximately 2 pm ET, an hour before kickoff.
Confirmed lineups should come out at approximately 2 pm ET, an hour before kickoff.
Expected UCL Lineups -- PSG vs Bayern Munich
It's the first day of Champions League Knockout Round action and we've got two powerhouse teams who have combined for 18 league titles in their respective leagues over the last 10 seasons. You can find RotoWire's expected lineups here, including Wednesday's matchups as well.
In the Group Stage, Bayern Munich dominated Group C by winning all six contests by a combined score of 18-2 while Paris Saint-Germain ultimately finished second in Group H thanks to the sixth tiebreaker of away goals scored. The Parc des Princes will host the first leg before moving to Allianz Arena in Munich for the second leg.
For all the latest information, including match odds, injury updates and expected lineups, head over to the soccer betting section or follow along with PSG vs Bayern.
Confirmed lineups should come out at approximately 2 pm ET, an hour before kickoff.
Paris Saint-Germain Stars Available For UCL Round of 16
With lingering injury concerns, there were some questions about whether Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe would be available for Tuesday's Round of 16 matchup. Both players were called up for the squad but we'll have to wait to see if one or both will feature in the starting XI for the Parisians.
Even without the dynamic duo for their last match, PSG was still able to call upon Neymar who played in a forward role alongside Hugo Ekitike.