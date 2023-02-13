DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Tuesday, Feb. 14: PSG vs. Bayern Munich

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia run through Tuesday's two-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. It's an odd two gamer that features AC Milan as the biggest favorite, while Bayern Munich and PSG are projected to score more goals than either Milan or Tottenham. Does that make Joshua Kimmich and Lionel Messi locks for cash games? They dive into cash builds and give some thoughts on GPPs.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

