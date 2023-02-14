FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Feb. 14

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.
The Champions League Round of 16 begins Valentine's Day and we start off with two pretty evenly-matched games, per the odds. Tottenham will travel to Milan, while Bayern Munich will travel to Paris Saint-Germain. We have some news to watch when lineups come out on this slate which I will mention as we go through the positions.
MATCHES (ET)
- 3:00 pm: AC Milan vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- 3:00 pm: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich
FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS
Lionel Messi, PSG vs. BAY ($22): Deciding between the top of pricing on this slate isn't easy, but I will side with Messi as he has been the most consistent of the PSG big three since the World Cup break. Kylian Mbappe ($22) is projected to come off the bench, which only increases Messi's floor. Neymar ($21) would be the GPP pivot and I don't see trying to pair two of these guys together myself. The other fine option at the top, and probably my second favorite, is Harry Kane ($20). He has the best goalscoring odds on the slate and is a bit more goal dependent than Messi which is why I have him ranked behind.
Joshua Kimmich, BAY at PSG ($17): The Bayern/PSG game has the highest-implied total on the slate and I expect both teams to score. Bayern are a bit hard to peg with spread out production, so I will start with Kimmich who is the most stable, being over a monopoly of set pieces. He is a bit of a discount from the top-priced plays, giving you a bit more flexibility, as well. You can pair Kimmich with any of the other Bayern pieces, but I would rank Jamal Musiala ($17), Thomas Muller ($16) and Kingsley Coman ($18) as my favorite. If you are playing multiple lineups I would be sure to mix and match these guys, since they can be a bit volatile with their spread out production and likelihood of an early substitution.
Sandro Tonali, ACM vs. TOT ($12): Tonali should be over a share of set pieces for Milan in a game where they are slight favorites home against Tottenham. There isn't tons of value at this position so if I can get a guy who can contribute with both assists and chances created, I am going to do so as of now. You can pair him in GPPs with Olivier Giroud ($19) who is my favorite goalscoring threat from Milan. Other options in this range include a potential start from 16-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery ($8) for PSG. He is likely to sub off early with Mbappe looking at least healthy enough to play some in this first leg. So if you play Zaire-Emery you must know the risk, but if he gets involved in an early goal he would give you a lot of flexibility in your lineups. Leon Goretzka ($15) is also another value option at the position.
DEFENDERS
Joao Cancelo, BAY at PSG ($14): Cancelo has been solid since joining Bayern, putting up over 16 FD points in both of his first two league appearances. Of the top-priced defenders I prefer him over Theo Hernandez ($13) slightly. Hernandez will split sets for Milan, but Cancelo has a lot of open-play value in a game where there's expected to be more goals.
Achraf Hakimi, PSG vs. BAY ($11): Hakimi is slightly underpriced for his production. We have seen him get more and more involved as he has a goal and two assists in his last two league starts. I like that we can get a slight discount and you can easily pair him with someone like Messi. If you want to play for the cheap defensive style of defender, which is a popular strategy on FanDuel, I like the idea of Dayot Upamecano ($9), who should see a lot of action, as both sides should attack in that match.
GOALKEEPER
Ciprian Tatarusanu, ACM vs. TOT ($13): Goalkeeper is tough on this slate and truly any of the four are viable based on your builds. I lean more toward the Tottenham/Milan game due to my view on scoring in the other one. I like the idea of Tatarusanu at home but don't mind going to Fraser Forster ($8) as the cheapest option. The price gap shouldn't be this different when odds are so close. For save upside, I would side with Yann Sommer ($9) at the discount in the other game, even though they are away from home.