Germany vs Costa Rica LIVE World Cup Updates - BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Follow along with the World Cup match between Germany and Costa Rica for live World Cup updates, and learn how to redeem the BetMGM bonus code.
Thursday Dec 1, 2022

Why Are Final Group Stage Matches Played At The Same Time? Germany vs Costa Rica, Japan vs Spain

Al MacMilan  : 

Today marks the final fixtures in the group stage for Group E in the 2022 World Cup, as Germany takes on Costa Rica at the same time as Japan taking on Spain. The final group stage matches of the World Cup have been played at the same time for almost forty years, dating back to the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

The final group stage matches of the World Cup have been played at the same time since 1986, due to a controversy known as the 'Disgrace in Gijón' at the 1982 World Cup in Spain. In the final group stage match between West Germany and Austria, the two teams colluded to ensure a 1-0 win for the Germans, ensuring both teams progressed to the knock out stage at the expense of Algeria.

Germany Looks To Put Up Margin Against Costa Rica In Must Win Final Group Stage World Cup Fixture

Al MacMilan  : 

Since winning the 2014 World Cup by a score of 1-0, Germany have failed to keep a clean sheet in the World Cup in five straight games. They head into Thursday's final group stage match against Costa Rica needing a win, or a draw and a Japan loss, in order to advance to the knock out stage of the tournament.

Germany comes in as a strong betting favorite, with Costa Rica lined at odds as high as 30-1 to pull off the upset.

Germany's Starting XI Set Ahead Of Pivotal Must Win Final Group Stage Match vs Costa Rica

Al MacMilan  : 

Germany's starting 11 is set ahead of their final group stage match-up against Costa Rica. Germany need a win, or a draw along with a Spain win in order to advance to the knock-out stage of the World Cup.


Germany's keeper Manuel Neuer will make his 19th World Cup appearance on Thursday, which will see him earn the title of most games played for any keeper in World Cup history.

Costa Rica's Starting Line Up Set Ahead Of Final Group Stage World Cup Match Up Vs Germany

Al MacMilan  : 

Costa Rica's starting eleven is set for Thursday's clash against Germany. A win, or a draw and a Spain win will be enough for Costa Rica to advance to their first knock out stage since 2014.

 Keysher Fuller earned Costa Rica's only goal of the tournament so far against Japan, another goal would see him become the 4th Costa Rican player to score more than a single goal in the World Cup.