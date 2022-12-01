Why Are Final Group Stage Matches Played At The Same Time? Germany vs Costa Rica, Japan vs Spain

Today marks the final fixtures in the group stage for Group E in the 2022 World Cup, as Germany takes on Costa Rica at the same time as Japan taking on Spain. The final group stage matches of the World Cup have been played at the same time for almost forty years, dating back to the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

The final group stage matches of the World Cup have been played at the same time since 1986, due to a controversy known as the 'Disgrace in Gijón' at the 1982 World Cup in Spain. In the final group stage match between West Germany and Austria, the two teams colluded to ensure a 1-0 win for the Germans, ensuring both teams progressed to the knock out stage at the expense of Algeria.