Germany Eliminated From World Cup In Back To Back Appearances With Japan Win Over Spain

Germany leads Costa Rica 1-0 after 34 minutes of play, and currently sit in second place of Group E on the live standings. While the Germans look to be in command of this game, a goal from Japan would see Germany put on the hot seat, as a draw between the Spaniards and Japanese would equal elimination for the Germans.

I liked the German gegenpressing more before the 1:0. They slowed down significantly. I don't think this is a good idea when only one goal away from being away from flying home. #CRCGER — Goalimpact (@Goalimpact) December 1, 2022