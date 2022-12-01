With the 2-1 win for Japan over Spain, Germany has now been eliminated from the 2022 World Cup. With that, Germany has now been eliminated from back to back World Cups since winning the tournament in 2014.
Germany vs Costa Rica World Cup Live Updates
Germany Eliminated From World Cup In Back To Back Appearances With Japan Win Over Spain
Niclas Fullkru Makes It 4-2 Germany But It's Not Enough To Advance Without A Spain Goal
91st Minute - Niclas Fullkrug (Germany) puts one home from close range on a pass from Leroy Sane. The score is now 4-2 Germany.
Spain Nearly Pulls Even To Send Germany To Knock Out Stage
Spain's Dani Olmo nearly put one past Shuichi Gonda in the 90th minute, but the Japanese keeper denied Spain with a spectacular save.
Japan Leads Spain 2-1.
Germany Leads Costa Rica 4-2.
Germany Needs Spain To Pull Even With Japan In Order To Advance To Knock Out Stage
Germany managed to pull ahead 3-2 in the 87th minute, but a win alone is not enough to advance to the knock out stage.
Spain trails by a goal against Japan with 2 minute of stoppage time remaining, and can advance to the knock out stage with a loss.
Germany needs a miracle.
Germany Pulls Ahead 3-2 In 85th Minute
85th Minute - Kai Havertz (Germany) gets a handle on the ball in the box and puts it past the keeper with ease.
3-2 Germany.
Germany and Costa Rica Battle For Second Place In Group E With Less Than 10 Minutes To Play
With less than 10 minutes to play, Japan is the -200 betting favorite to win Group E, as the Blue Samurais lead 2-1 over Spain.
Meanwhile, Costa Rica could eliminate both Germany and Spain with a win over Germany.
Germany Puts Costa Rican Hopes To Rest Momentarily By Evening Game At 2-2
73rd Minute - Kai Havertz (Germany) collects the ball inside the box and lifts it over Costa Rican keeper Keylor Navas.
It's 2-2, Germany's back in it.
COSTA RICA PULLS AHEAD WITH 2-1 LEAD IN 71st MINUTE!
71st Minute - Juan Pablo Vargas (Costa Rica) wins a beautiful header which slots the ball into the German goal.
It's 2-1 for the Central Americans. Costa Rica has done the unthinkable.
Costa Rica One Goal Away From Eliminating Both Germany and Spain in Final Game Of Group Stage
Costa Rica and Germany are tied 1-1 in the 67th minute of play, while Spain trails Japan 2-1. The Central Americans can eliminate both Germany and Spain with a single goal, which would put Costa Rica and Japan through to the knock out stage.
Costa Rica Ties Games At 1-1 Vs Germany in Final Game Of Group Stage
58th min - Yeltsin Tejeda (Costa Rica) was in the right place at the exact right time, rebounding the ball into the left side of the goal.
Tie game, 1-1.
Japan Leads 2-1 With Germany Now Needing Goals To Advance In Group E
Japan pulls ahead in the second half of their match-up against Spain, putting Germany on the hot seat against Costa Rica. The Germans now need to defeat Costa Rica by a difference of 4 goals in order to pull ahead of Spain's goal differential of +6.
Japan Pulls Even With Spain Putting Pressure On Germany
Japan pulls even with Spain just minutes into the second half. With the draw, Germany must defeat Costa Rica by 2 goals or more, in order to advance via tie breaker on goal differential with Japan.
Serge Gnabry With Incredible First Half Vs Costa Rica For Germany
Germany and Costa Rica are back with second half live action. Germany leads 1-0 with a goal from Serge Gnabry.
Final Day Of Group E Fixtures Heads To Half Time As Germany and Spain Lead 1-0
Germany and Spain currently hold 1-0 leads over their respective opponents headed into the final half of group stage action in group E.
Germany Leads 1-0 After First Half Vs Costa Rica, Sits In Second Place Of Group E
After an incredible chance by Keysher Fuller Spence was turned away by German keeper Manuel Neuer, the Germans managed to make it to the half leading 1-0. Germany has held 74% of the possession after 45 minutes, with a total of 12 shots towards the Costa Rica goal.
Costa Rica Misses Incredible Chance To Tie Game vs Germany In First Half
Keysher Fuller Spence (Costa Rica) had a clear opportunity, one on one with the German keeper. The attemper by Spencer was headed for the top of the goal, but was denied by keeper, Manuel Neuer. Germany still leads 1-0, by the skin of their teeth.
Jamal Musiala In Top Form In Opening Half Of Germany vs Costa Rica
Germany's Jamal Musiala has been in impressive form after 40 minutes of play vs Costa Rica.
Germany has four shots on goal, and have held 73% of the possession in the match-up.
Live odds: Germany -4000
Germany Leads 1-0 After 38 Minutes
36th minute - Jamal Musiala (Germany) breaks away with the ball in the box, but doesn't make full contact and kicks the ball wide.
35th minute - Joshua Kimmich (Germany) gained good shooting position, won some space, and drilled a long range ball to the middle of the Costa Rica goal. The attempt was good, but was saved by the Costa Rican keeper.
Germany Sitting Back Despite Being One Japan Goal Away From Elimination
Germany leads Costa Rica 1-0 after 34 minutes of play, and currently sit in second place of Group E on the live standings. While the Germans look to be in command of this game, a goal from Japan would see Germany put on the hot seat, as a draw between the Spaniards and Japanese would equal elimination for the Germans.
Costa Rica Struggles To Capitulate Against Germany In Final Group Stage Match Up
Costa Rica trails 0-1 in the 31st minute after numerous failed attempts at moving the ball up field against the superior German side.
Germany is currently lined as a -8000 live betting favorite vs. Costa Rica.
1-0 Germany: 3 Shots On Goal For Germany After 26 Minutes Of Play Vs Costa Rica
26th minute - Jamal Musiala (Germany) puts another attempt toward the goal that is blocked by a Costa Rica defender. Germany has three shots on goal after 26 minutes of play.
Germany Given 96% Chance Of Advancing After Taking 1-0 Lead Over Costa Rica
With a 1-0 lead over Costa Rica, Germany is now lined at odds of -1200 to advance to the knock out stage of the 2022 World Cup.
German Soccer Fans Content After Favorable Opening Moments to Final Group E Fixtures
German soccer fans are content with the result after 20 minutes of play. Spain leads Japan 1-0, while the Germans pulled ahead early with a 1-0 lead over Costa Rica. Should the result remain the same, both Spain and Germany will advance to the knock out stage.
Leon Goretzka Nearly Makes It 2-0 Germany In 14th Minute
14th minute - Leon Goretzka (Germany) pulls ahead of the Costa Rica defense and heads a great cross towards the goal. The attempt is blocked by Keylor Navas, who makes a key save for the Central Americans.
Germany Pulls Into Second Place In Live Standings With 1-0 Lead Over Costa Rica
The Germans have pulled into second place of Group E with an early 1-0 lead over Costa Rica. Meanwhile, Spain has made it 1-0 vs Japan, which puts Germany in position to advance to the knock out stage of the tournament, should the current result remain.
Germany Makes It 1-0
10th min - A perfect pass from David Raum finds Serge Gnabry, who jumps and steers the ball straight into the net.
Germany leads 1-0.
Germany and Costa Rica tied at nil in opening minutes of Group E final fixtures
8th minute - Jamal Musiala (Germany) made his way past numerous challenges towards the goal, but Costa Rica managed to clear the ball away.
Germany vs Costa Rica Kick Offs In Final Group E Games Of the 2022 World Cup
Costa Rica takes on Germany in the final game of Group E round robin, with all four teams having a chance to advance. The Germans must win, while Costa Rica can advance with a draw should Spain defeat Japan.