Maryland Sports Betting Launch
Maryland sports betting is live! Click to get the latest news and find out how to redeem thousands in welcome offers.

Stay up to date with the latest Maryland sports betting offers, news and launch info. Learn how to redeem top betting offers from the best Maryland sportsbooks.
Thursday Nov 24, 2022
Maryland Sports Betting Offers To Claim Now

Josh Collacchi  : 

Maryland sports betting launched yesterday, November 23. There were seven operators that launched operations in the state, including BetMGM MD, Caesars Sportsbook MD, DraftKings MD, FanDuel MD, PointsBet MD, Barstool Sportsbook MD, and BetRivers MD. When a new state launches, the welcome bonuses are at their best. 

Operators are vying for new customers, and that helps you, as you are able to claim thousands in welcome offers. Currently, you are able to claim over $4000 worth of welcome bonuses across the seven operators that have launched.

You can get over $2500 right off the bat with BetMGM Maryland and Caesars Maryland, and claim $400 in free bets with FanDuel MD and DraftKings MD. Finally, you can claim $1000 worth of second chance bets across BetRivers MD and PointsBet MD.

For those signing up at BetMGM, you can use the bonus code ROTOBONUS in any state where BetMGM is live, not just Maryland.

Here is more information on the Maryland sports betting offers to claim right now.

Best Maryland Mobile Apps and Welcome Bonuses

:calling:  BetMGM MD Bonus Code - ROTOBONUS:gift: First Bet Insurance Up To $1,000
:calling:  Caesars MD Promo Code - ROTOPICS:gift: Get Up To $1,500 On Caesars
:calling:  FanDuel MD:gift: Bet $5, Get $200 In Free Bets
:calling:  DraftKings MD:gift: Bet $5 On Any Sport, Get $200 In Free Bets
:calling:  PointsBet MD:gift: Get $500 In Second Chance Bets
:calling:  BetRivers MD - SPORTS:gift:  Five (5) $100 Second Chance Bets
:calendar: Codes Last VerifiedNovember 24, 2022

"Maryland Could Be A Quiet Leader For Sports Betting" says Peter Schoenke of RotoWire

Josh Collacchi  : 

Maryland ranks 18th on the list of population by state, making it one of the larger states to have legal sports betting. Given the surrounding areas and ease of travel, Maryland could truly be one of the bigger players in terms of interest. Peter Schoneke from RotoWire gives his thoughts.

"Maryland sports betting is a great opportunity. With all the professional and collegiate teams to generate interest, Maryland could be a quiet leader for sports betting handle, compared to other states"

 

-Peter Schoenke, Senior Director, Fantasy, RotoWire

Peter Schoenke is a founder of RotoWire, and has been around the gaming space and legislation for the better part of a decade dating back to the legislation of daily fantasy sports (DFS). 

Live Timeline For Maryland Sports Betting Launch - Two Years In The Making

Josh Collacchi  : 

Yesterday, Maryland sports betting officially launched, as operators began taking bets from bettors wagering on their mobile devices. It has been a long time coming, but you are now able to wager on sports in Maryland from anywhere in the state.

Let's take a look at the timeline of events that have transpired over the last few years, which have gotten us to this point - legal online sports betting in Maryland.

  • Nov. 23, 2022 - Sports betting launched in the state of Maryland, and seven operators began taking bets.
  • Nov. 21, 2022 - Soft launch for Maryland sports betting began, as operators needed to pass an audited test to launch.
  • Sept. 22, 2022 - SWARC agreed that Maryland will launch sports betting in late November, 2022.
  • June 14, 2022 - Governor Larry Hogan expresses displeasure with the timeline of Maryland sports betting launching, asking regulators to speed it up.
  • Dec. 10, 2021 - The first legal wager was taken in Maryland, but only at retail casinos.
  • May 17, 2021 - Governor Hogan executed his signature on Maryland's betting bill, thus making sports betting legal.
  • Nov. 4, 2020 - Marylanders vote to legalize sports betting in the Old Line State, by a large margin.

The Maryland Sports Betting Online Era Launches Just In Time For the World Cup Of Unders

Al MacMilan  : 

The World Cup is into it's fifth day and Maryland sports betting fans are kicking off the legalization of online sports betting by enjoying a World Cup of Unders.

Headed into Thursday's game between Portugal and Ghana, the World Cup has had 7 of the it's 14 games in 2022 to Under the betting total, with another 4 games going to a push, or splitting the Asian market. Overall, just three games have gone over the betting total so far in 2022, suggesting that this year's World Cup may be one for Under bettors.

Sign up using the BetRivers Maryland bonus code SPORTS today and earn up to $500 in free bets, just for getting started.

Maryland Sports Betting Fans Gearing Up For Cowboys Vs. Giants Thanksgiving Tradition

Al MacMilan  : 

The Dallas Cowboys will host their 45th consecutive game on Thanksgiving Thursday this afternoon, as they host the New York Giants at Jerry's World in Arlington, Texas.

The Cowboys have defeated the Giants in 10 of their last 11 head to head, and meet for the second time this season after a 23-16 win over the Giants back in September. With both teams sitting at 7-3, a loss for either team makes winning the NFC East a long shot, as the Philadelphia Eagles remain atop the division with a record of 9-1.

While the streak of hosting a Thanksgiving game in Texas extends to four and a half decades this year, another monumental streak comes to an end. While the Cowboys vs. Giants game is being broadcasted on FOX, it will be the first time in over twenty years that Troy Aikman or Joe Buck call an NFL Thanksgiving game.

BetMGM Maryland is one of the best Maryland betting apps in the industry, and is currently offering new customers first bet insurance of up to $1,000 when you sign-up with the BetMGM Maryland promo code "ROTOBONUS" today.

Day Two Of Maryland Sports Betting Brings More Surprising World Cup Results As South Korean and Uruguay Draw

Al MacMilan  : 

Day two of Maryland sports betting is off and running with another set of surprising World Cup results as Uruguay and South Korea ends in a nil-nil draw.

Uruguay came into the match as a -120 betting favorite against South Korea, who were lined at odds of +110 to either win the match or draw. Bettors of that prop cashed as South Korean managed to pull off a nil-nil draw against Uruguay. It's a surprising result for the South American squad, who was a sizable favorite to come out of Group H. Now Uruguay's path to the knock-out stage grows narrower, as a loss to Portugal or Ghana would ultimately mean the end of Uruguay's World Cup hopes for 2022.

For more information about the best Maryland betting promos available to bet on the 2022 World Cup, check out the listing below.

PointsBet Maryland Takes Bettors Down Memory Lane Ahead Of NFL Thanksgiving Thursday

Al MacMilan  : 

Maryland sports betting has gone live and just in time for NFL Thanksgiving Thursday. Seven different sportsbooks have launched in the Old Line State as of November 23rd, with more expected to come in the next few weeks.

Ahead of Thursday's slate of NFL Thanksgiving games, PointsBet's social media team is taking a flash back to November of 2019, when then NY Jets coach Adam Gase 'ditched his family' on Thanksgiving to prep for the winless Cincinnati Bengals, only to score just six points and take the L.

To celebrate the launch of Maryland sports betting, PointsBet is offering new customers $500 in second chance free bets when they sign up now using the promo code link above.

Maryland Sports Betting Fans Gearing Up For Wagering Feast On Thanksgiving

Al MacMilan  : 

Maryland sports betting fans are celebrating the Thanksgiving Holidays with their first chance at the bat for online wagering. 

Maryland became the 22nd state in the United States to legalize online sports betting, which is set to be one of the most competative betting markets in the industry, with up to 50 or more online sportsbooks expected to be launched in the next few months. 

For now, seven sportsbooks have entered the fray. BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, Barstool Sportsbook, PointsBet USA and BetRivers, while a number of others are expected shortly.

For those signing up at BetMGM, you can use the bonus code ROTOBONUS in any state where BetMGM and legal sports betting is operating.

Maryland Sports Betting Fans Celebrate The First Thanksgiving Thursday Of The Online Era

Al MacMilan  : 

Maryland sports betting fans' long wait is over. After voters approved online sports betting legalization back in November 2020, it took over two years for Maryland regulators to get their ducks in a row for launch on November 23rd, 2022.

"This process took longer than it should have, but we are excited that this launch is in time or fans to place their bets on all the Thanksgiving Day NFL action, college football rivalry weekend, this week's slate of NBA games, the 2022 World Cup, and this Sunday's Ravens and Commanders games," said Governor Larry Hogan earlier this week.

Hogan also stated that Maryland was expected to to earn over $100 million dollars in the next five years. "In addition to allowing Marylanders to bet on the NFL, March Madness, and so much more, sports betting is helping us keep these critical dollars in the state, and is providing another critical revenue source for Maryland schools. It is anticipated to bring in up to $30 million in revenue next year, and that total is expected to reach nearly $100 million by 2027."