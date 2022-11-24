Maryland Sports Betting Offers To Claim Now

Maryland sports betting launched yesterday, November 23. There were seven operators that launched operations in the state, including BetMGM MD, Caesars Sportsbook MD, DraftKings MD, FanDuel MD, PointsBet MD, Barstool Sportsbook MD, and BetRivers MD. When a new state launches, the welcome bonuses are at their best.

Operators are vying for new customers, and that helps you, as you are able to claim thousands in welcome offers. Currently, you are able to claim over $4000 worth of welcome bonuses across the seven operators that have launched.

You can get over $2500 right off the bat with BetMGM Maryland and Caesars Maryland, and claim $400 in free bets with FanDuel MD and DraftKings MD. Finally, you can claim $1000 worth of second chance bets across BetRivers MD and PointsBet MD.

For those signing up at BetMGM, you can use the bonus code ROTOBONUS in any state where BetMGM is live, not just Maryland.

Here is more information on the Maryland sports betting offers to claim right now.

Best Maryland Mobile Apps and Welcome Bonuses