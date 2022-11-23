DraftKings Sportsbook Maryland launches and takes bets in the Old Line State for the first time

The latest sportsbook to launch in Maryland is DraftKings Maryland. Without a doubt, DraftKIngs Maryland is a clear leader in the sports betting space and will be one of the most popular sportsbooks in terms of popularity in Maryland.
Here is what the welcome offer looks like for new bettors that sign up at DraftKings Maryland.
- Bet $5 on anything, and get $200 in free bets instantly.
- Must be located in the state of Maryland.
- Must be 21+ years of age or older.
- Need to be a first-time DraftKings customer.
- Minimum deposit of $5 or more.
To get your $200 in free bets, you must place a $5 wager on any market. Then, you will get $200 in free bets right away. Your free bets will be paid out in $25 increments, of which you receive eight.