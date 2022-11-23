Fantasy Sports
Maryland Sports Betting Launch
Maryland sports betting is live! Click to get the latest news and find out how to redeem thousands in welcome offers.

Find out the latest on Maryland sports betting, the latest welcome offers, and how to redeem your bonuses for launch day.
Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

DraftKings Sportsbook Maryland launches and takes bets in the Old Line State for the first time

The latest sportsbook to launch in Maryland is DraftKings Maryland. Without a doubt, DraftKIngs Maryland is a clear leader in the sports betting space and will be one of the most popular sportsbooks in terms of popularity in Maryland.

Here is what the welcome offer looks like for new bettors that sign up at DraftKings Maryland.

  • Bet $5 on anything, and get $200 in free bets instantly.
  • Must be located in the state of Maryland.
  • Must be 21+ years of age or older.
  • Need to be a first-time DraftKings customer.
  • Minimum deposit of $5 or more.

To get your $200 in free bets, you must place a $5 wager on any market. Then, you will get $200 in free bets right away. Your free bets will be paid out in $25 increments, of which you receive eight.

Written by 
Josh Collacchi

Maryland Sports Betting Promo Offers Available Now

After weeks, months and even years of anticipation, the day has finally come. Maryland sports betting goes live today with up to six sportsbooks launching operations in the state. BetMGM Maryland, Caesars Sportsbook Maryland, FanDuel MD, DraftKings MD, PointsBet Maryland and BetRivers MD, are all in the mix and are vying for business with Maryland sports betting fans eager to get in on the action.

These top Maryland sportsbooks are serving up a number of great betting offers on launch day. Check out the list below and find out how you can cash in on up to $2,500 in bonus bets for Maryland launch day.

BetMGM is offering new customers up to $1,000 in First Bet insurance. If your first wager loses, you will be refunded the amount of your first bet, up to $1,000. Meanwhile, Caesars Sportsbook Maryland is offering new customers a $100 free bet on launch day when they bet $20 or more, while also offering a second chance bet of up to $1,500 as a second tier bonus.

Both Fanduel Maryland and DraftKings MD are both offering $200 in free bets on launch, after placing any wager of $5 or more. To close out the list of offers, PointsBet Maryland is offering new users who sign-up five second chance bets of $100 each, while BetRivers MD is offering a similar bonus, with their own second chance betting offer of up to $500.

For more information about Maryland sportsbooks promo offers upon launch, check out the table below.

Top Maryland Mobile Betting Apps and Bonus Offers

Maryland Mobile Betting App and Promo CodeWelcome Bonus
:calling:  BetMGM MD - ROTOBONUS:gift: First Bet Insurance Up To $1,000
:calling:  Caesars MD - ROTOPICS:gift: Get Up To $1,500 On Caesars
:calling:  FanDuel MD:gift: Bet $5, Get $200 In Free Bets
:calling:  DraftKings MD:gift: Bet $5, Get $200 In Free Bets
:calling:  PointsBet MD:gift: Get $500 In Second Chance Bets
:calling:  BetRivers MD - SPORTS:gift: 2nd Chance Free Bet Up To $500
:calendar: Codes Last VerifiedNovember 23rd, 2022
Written by 
Al MacMilan