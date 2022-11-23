Fantasy Sports
Maryland Sports Betting Launch
Maryland sports betting is live! Click to get the latest news and find out how to redeem thousands in welcome offers.

Maryland Online Sports Betting Launch - Timeline, Live Updates, and Promos

Get the latest on all things Maryland sports betting, Maryland promos, and how to get these welcome offers for launch day.
Wednesday Nov 23, 2022
Maryland Sports Betting Launch - How We Got Here

Maryland sports betting is officially live today, and it is far overdue. With that said, there were some hurdles that needed to be cleared to get to where we are.

Here's a quick breakdown of how we've gotten here, with live online sports betting in Maryland.

  • November 23, 2022 - Online sports betting launches in Maryland with a handful of operators taking online bets.
  • November 21, 2022 - Soft launch for online sports betting in Maryland, with users being able to deposit and place wagers.
  • September 22, 2022 - SWARC agrees that online sportsbooks will launch in late November or early December.
  • June 14, 2022 - Governor Larry Hogan expresses frustration with timing and delays for online sports betting launch.
  • December 10, 2021 - Retail sports betting operations launch at casinos in the state.
  • May 17, 2021 - Governor Hogan signed Maryland sports betting into law.
  • November 4, 2020 - Maryland residents vote in favor of legalizing sports betting in a landslide.
Written by 
Josh Collacchi

"Maryland should be a top sports betting market almost immediately" says Gambling.com Group Director

State launches are extremely important to the sports betting industry, and Maryland sports betting could be one of the most important ones in recent memory, says a Gambling.com Group Director. Here's the quote:

"Having taken part in close to 10 different states launches in my career, seeing the amount of preparation that has gone into the launch of Maryland sports betting is paramount. With such a large and diverse sports betting market, the sportsbook options that are available on launch day for those in Maryland outshines nearly all I've taken part in in the past. Maryland should be a top sports betting market almost immediately." 

 

- Michael E, Director of SEO at Gambling.Com Group

The sportsbook options available at launch are aplenty, which is a bit different from other state launches. Maryland offers BetMGM MD, Caesars Sportsbook MD, DraftKIngs Maryland, FanDuel MD, PointsBet MD, BetRivers MD, and Barstool Sportsbook.

Seven Sportsbooks Launch In Maryland

Seven sportsbook operators are expected to launch in Maryland today. They include BetMGM Maryland, Caesars Sportsbook Maryland, BetRivers Maryland, PointsBet Maryland, DraftKings Sportsbook Maryland, FanDuel Sportsbook Maryland, and Barstool Sportsbook Maryland.

All of these sportsbooks are attractive to Marylanders for an array of reasons. From the generous welcome offers to the many bet types available, these betting sites will provide those in Maryland with the top sports betting options in the state. They all provide a great user experience and of course, sleek Maryland betting apps make placing bets quick and easy.

The competitive odds provided by these Maryland sportsbooks makes it important to have more than one at your disposal. With welcome offers ranging from a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,500, to five $100 Second Chance Bets from PointsBet Maryland and $1,000 in bonus funds available at BetMGM Maryland, and free bets available at DraftKings and FanDuel in Maryland, these sportsbooks are all great choices to sign up for this launch day.

