Maryland Sports Betting Launch - How We Got Here

Seven sportsbook operators are expected to launch in Maryland today. They include BetMGM Maryland, Caesars Sportsbook Maryland, BetRivers Maryland, PointsBet Maryland, DraftKings Sportsbook Maryland, FanDuel Sportsbook Maryland, and Barstool Sportsbook Maryland.

MARYLAND 🗣



We hope you enjoyed Early Access yesterday. Don't worry, we'll be back tomorrow, 11/23 with full access at 9:00AM.



➡️ https://t.co/9OjAuEbZky pic.twitter.com/jTl2P1nt2Q — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) November 22, 2022

All of these sportsbooks are attractive to Marylanders for an array of reasons. From the generous welcome offers to the many bet types available, these betting sites will provide those in Maryland with the top sports betting options in the state. They all provide a great user experience and of course, sleek Maryland betting apps make placing bets quick and easy.

The competitive odds provided by these Maryland sportsbooks makes it important to have more than one at your disposal. With welcome offers ranging from a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,500, to five $100 Second Chance Bets from PointsBet Maryland and $1,000 in bonus funds available at BetMGM Maryland, and free bets available at DraftKings and FanDuel in Maryland, these sportsbooks are all great choices to sign up for this launch day.