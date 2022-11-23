Maryland Sports Betting Launch - How We Got Here

Maryland sports betting is officially live today, and it is far overdue. With that said, there were some hurdles that needed to be cleared to get to where we are.
Here's a quick breakdown of how we've gotten here, with live online sports betting in Maryland.
- November 23, 2022 - Online sports betting launches in Maryland with a handful of operators taking online bets.
- November 21, 2022 - Soft launch for online sports betting in Maryland, with users being able to deposit and place wagers.
- September 22, 2022 - SWARC agrees that online sportsbooks will launch in late November or early December.
- June 14, 2022 - Governor Larry Hogan expresses frustration with timing and delays for online sports betting launch.
- December 10, 2021 - Retail sports betting operations launch at casinos in the state.
- May 17, 2021 - Governor Hogan signed Maryland sports betting into law.
- November 4, 2020 - Maryland residents vote in favor of legalizing sports betting in a landslide.