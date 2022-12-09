Man City teammates Nathan Aké and Julián Álvarez clash in Argentina vs Netherlands World Cup Match-Up

Manchester City fans will have a lot to cheer about on Friday as teammates Nathan Aké and Julián Álvarez face off in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinal match-up between Argentina and the Netherlands.



Argentina's Álvarez has scored in each of his last six appearances that have spanned more than 40 minutes of play. Meanwhile, Nathan Aké has been a golden horseshoe of sorts for the Dutch, having not been apart of a loss in international play in the last two years, with 11 wins and 6 draws in games he's appeared in.

Netherlands defender and Man City teammate Nathan Ake talking about Julián Álvarez pic.twitter.com/R9Gb2Lc584 — GOLAZO (@golazoargentino) December 6, 2022

Nathan Aké and Julián Álvarez take the pitch on Friday for their respective teams as Argentina looks to advance to their first World Cup semi-finals since 2014, with the match kicking off at 2 PM ET.