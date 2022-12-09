Fantasy Sports
Netherlands vs Argentina LIVE World Cup Updates - BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS
Follow along with Netherlands vs Argentina's live match in the World Cup.

Follow along with the World Cup quarter final match up Netherlands vs Argentina for live World Cup updates, and learn how to redeem the BetMGM bonus code.
Friday Dec 9, 2022

Man City teammates Nathan Aké and Julián Álvarez clash in Argentina vs Netherlands World Cup Match-Up

Al MacMilan  : 

Manchester City fans will have a lot to cheer about on Friday as teammates Nathan Aké and Julián Álvarez face off in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinal match-up between Argentina and the Netherlands. 

Argentina's Álvarez has scored in each of his last six appearances that have spanned more than 40 minutes of play. Meanwhile, Nathan Aké has been a golden horseshoe of sorts for the Dutch, having not been apart of a loss in international play in the last two years, with 11 wins and 6 draws in games he's appeared in.

Nathan Aké and Julián Álvarez take the pitch on Friday for their respective teams as Argentina looks to advance to their first World Cup semi-finals since 2014, with the match kicking off at 2 PM ET.

Croatia Takes Tournament Favorites Brazil To Extra Time In First World Cup Quarterfinal of 2022

Al MacMilan  : 

Croatia has overcome the odds and finds themselves in extra time with World Cup tournament favorites Brazil, in their quarterfinal match-up of the 2022 World Cup. The Croatians were lined as 8-1 long-shots to defeat Brazil within the 90 minutes, but are now lined at odds of 2-1 to advance.

Croatia has made playing up to and beyond their expectations a regular occurance in the World Cup, taking seven of their last eight knock out stage matches at major tournaments to extra time.

Headed into extra time. Croatia is lined at 10-1 odds to win in extra time, and at odds of +275 to win after penalties.

Lionel Messi Looks To Net Tenth World Cup Goal Against Netherlands In Quarterfinal Match

Al MacMilan  : 

Lionel Messi will look to net his tenth goal on Friday as the Argentines look to advance to their first World Cup semi-finals since 2014. 

Messi has scored nine goals across in 23 games played, across 16 years of World Cup action. The South American soccer phenom is lined at odds of +150 to score in Friday's match-up, an implied probability of 40%

Argentina is a +120 betting favorite against the Netherlands in their World Cup quarterfinal match-up, set to kick off at 2 PM ET.

Argentina and Netherlands Known For Low Scoring Affairs Headed Into 2022 World Cup Quarterfinals

Al MacMilan  : 

Fans attending today's World Cup quarterfinal match-up between Argentina and the Netherlands are hoping their game is an outlier from recent game trends between these two teams. Of their last two combined match-ups, the Dutch and Argentines have combined for just one goal, with Argentina winning 1-0 in 2014, along with a 0-0 draw in 2006.

Headed into Friday's match-up, 43% of games in the 2022 World Cup have gone under the betting total, with a 24-23-9 record.

The betting line is set at two goals in Friday's Netherlands vs Argentina quarterfinal match-up, with the Over slightly favored at odds of -129, and the Under at +115.

Argentina vs Netherlands, 2 PM ET. Stay tuned for more live updates.

Argentina Looking For Quarter Final Revenge Against the Netherlands 24 Years Later

Al MacMilan  : 

The Netherlands comes in as a +260 underdog on Friday afternoon as they take on Argentina in the World Cup quarter finals. 

The last time these two teams met in the quarter finals of the World Cup, the Netherlands upset Argentina in the 1998 tournament, with a remarkable late goal by Dennis Bergkamp.

Argentina will look to bounce back from their early exit of the 2018 World Cup by advancing to the semi-finals on Friday, while the Dutch will look to make their first semi finals since 2014.

Netherlands takes on Argentina at 2 PM, ET.

Tons Of Action To Kick Off Second Half Of Croatia Vs Brazil

Al MacMilan  : 

After a seemingly uneventful first half in the first quarterfinal game of the 2022 World Cup, Brazil and Croatia have come out firing in the second half. Croatia remains a long-shot underdog against Brazil, with the Brazilians holding as -120 betting favorites.

The betting favorite has won six of the first eight games in the knock out stage, with no underdogs having advanced with an outright win. Morocco managed to advance on penalty kicks against Spain, while Croatia held off Japan in similar fashion.

Underdogs Have Cashed at 25% Rate In World Cup After 56 Games Played

Al MacMilan  : 

The second half of the first quarter final match-up of the 2022 World Cup is kicking off, as Brazil and Croatia remain tied at nil.

Croatia came into today's match-up lined as an 8-1 underdog on the outright moneyline, but have managed to hold their own against the Brazilian juggernauts.

After 56 games played, the betting underdog has won outright in 25% of matches, with a 14-42 record. A $100 bettor who has backed the dog in every 2022 World Cup game has turned a profit of about $5000 so far.

Day One Of World Cup Quarter Finals Kicks Off With Croatia vs Brazil (0-0, 1H)

Al MacMilan  : 

Day one of the World Cup quarter final is here as the first of four games kicked off earlier this morning with Brazil taking on Croatia.

After 45 minutes of play, Croatia and Brazil are tied 0-0.

Brazil came into today's quarter final match-up with Croatia as a -275 betting favorite on the 3-way moneyline. After a scoreless first half, the South Americans are now lined at live odds of -120 headed into the second half.

Later on today, the Netherlands takes on Argentina in the second World Cup quarter final match of the day.