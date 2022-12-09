Man City teammates Nathan Aké and Julián Álvarez clash in Argentina vs Netherlands World Cup Match-Up

Manchester City fans will have a lot to cheer about on Friday as teammates Nathan Aké and Julián Álvarez face off in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinal match-up between Argentina and the Netherlands.
Argentina's Álvarez has scored in each of his last six appearances that have spanned more than 40 minutes of play. Meanwhile, Nathan Aké has been a golden horseshoe of sorts for the Dutch, having not been apart of a loss in international play in the last two years, with 11 wins and 6 draws in games he's appeared in.
Nathan Aké and Julián Álvarez take the pitch on Friday for their respective teams as Argentina looks to advance to their first World Cup semi-finals since 2014, with the match kicking off at 2 PM ET.