Maryland Pre-Live Offers To Claim Right Now For Free Bets

The state of Maryland has enjoyed in-person sports betting at several locations in the state. However, as temperatures get colder and weather gets worse, online sports betting in the state could not come soon enough. While the official launch date is not yet known, online sports betting is expected to be available in late 2022 or early 2023.

Sports bettors in the state do not simply need to sit and wait. There are many Maryland pre-live offers at various online sportsbooks to claim right now, which will set you up for success later. Let's take a look at the top Maryland pre-live offers you can claim today.

Top Maryland Pre-Live Offers To Claim Right Now

While online sports betting in Maryland is not yet available, there are still ways for you to make money now. There are three Maryland pre-live offers that you can sign up for today to put you ahead of the game upon launch.

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the best sports betting sites coming to Maryland. Sign up for this generous pre-live offer using the Caesars Sportsbook Maryland Promo Code ROTO1H and deposit $20, get $100 in Free Bets.

Another great option before the start of Maryland sports betting is BetMGM. Use BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to receive $200 in Free Bets now ahead of launch.

When you sign up with the DraftKings Maryland Promo Code link, you will be given $200 in free bets on launch day. On top of that, you will be given a chance to win one of five $100K free bets at DraftKings Sportsbook Maryland.

The FanDuel Maryland Promo Code link also gives you a $100 free bet on launch day. FanDuel is also giving users who sign up for the pre-live offer three free months of NBA League Pass.

The final Maryland pre-live offer can be claimed with the PointsBet Maryland Promo Code link, and it is a great one. You are given $200 in free bets and additional five second chance bets worth up to $100 each!

Claim $1000 In Free Bets From Maryland Pre-Live Offers

Maryland sports bettors can go to a casino to bet in-person on sports, but soon you will be able to do it from anywhere in the state. Maryland sports betting is coming in the next few months, with an exact date being named soon.

If you are looking to make money with sports betting, it is essential that you sign up for the Maryland pre-live offers above. You can claim $1,000 in free bets ahead of time and create your new accounts so you don't have to waste time on launch day.

With many other promotions coming on launch day, you will be set up nicely by signing up and claiming these free bet pre-live offers above.

When Will Maryland Online Sports Betting Go Live?

You know know all of the Maryland online sports betting pre-live offers. Sign up for all of them to claim up to $1,000 in bonuses for launch day. However, when will Maryland online sports betting go live?

As stated above, in-person sports betting is already legal in the state, but online sports betting is still without an official launch date. It is expected to go live in late 2022 or early 2023. We should find out more details on the Maryland online sports betting launch date before the end of the month.

Make sure you sign up for the Maryland pre-live offers using the links above so you have extra money in your accounts once online sports betting is finally live in Maryland. With the Baltimore Ravens looking good, you may be lucky enough to use these bonus funds on a deep playoff run for Lamar Jackson and company this winter.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.