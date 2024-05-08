Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Betting Promos, Odds & Where to Bet on the Fight

Mike Tyson will make his long-awaited return to the ring this summer when he takes on YouTuber turned pugilist Jake Paul on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. By registering with these Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul betting promos, you can unlock $1,000+ in bonus bets for the fight.

The heavyweight matchup between Tyson and Paul will be classified as a sanctioned fight by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations and the outcome will be reflected on their professional records. But with the rules of engagement for this fight set to feature shorter rounds and heavier gloves, sports bettors will have to do their homework before using the sportsbook promo codes now available from the nation's top sports betting apps to make picks on the Tyson vs Paul odds.

Here's a look at what to expect as the countdown to fight night continues, and how you can get an early start on making your best bets ahead of what promises to be one of the biggest boxing events of the year.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Odds at BetMGM & DraftKings

💰 Odds: Paul -360, Tyson +300 🗓️ Fight Date: July 20, 2024 🏙️ Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington 🖥️ How To Watch Netflix ✅ Info Last Verified: May 8, 2024

In the wake of this fight getting sanctioned by Texas authorities last week, some of the country's top sports betting sites have published early odds. Jake Paul has emerged as the early favorite, sporting odds as short as -185 at BetMGM Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook.

However, changes in fight rules have resulted in oddsmakers at the nation's top credit card betting sites taking their time in publishing fight props and specials.

The two most important rule changes will impact round length and glove size. Each round of the eight-round clash between Tyson and Paul will last just two minutes instead of the usual three minutes, and while fighters typically wear 10-ounce gloves in sanctioned professional fights, Tyson and Paul will be wearing 14-ounce gloves.

The two-minute rounds may favor Tyson, who will be 58 years old when he steps into the ring for his first sanctioned fight in two decades. Conversely, the bigger gloves are likely to favor Paul since they are likely to take the sting out of Iron Mike's once-devastating punches.

Claim These Tyson vs. Paul Betting Promos Today

By signing up and registering with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS and the DraftKings promo code, you can unlock up to $1,150 in total bonus bets for this boxing spectacle.

Betting action for this fight will primarily focus on the Tyson vs Paul moneyline odds and three-way odds. However, as fight night approaches, you can expect to see a wide range of props bets get published.

In addition to picking a winner on the Paul vs Tyson odds, you can expect to enjoy wagering on round betting, which enables you to bet on the exact round in which the fight will end or whether it will go the distance.

Method of victory betting lets you wager on whether the fight will end with a knockout, decision, or disqualification. In addition, you will even be able to bet on whether this fight will be settled inside 60 seconds.

How to Bet on Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Odds

One of the greatest fighters of the 20th century, Mike Tyson will be looking to claim the 51st win of and 45th knockout of his pro career when he steps into the squared circle to face 27-year-old Jake Paul on July 20 at AT&T Stadium.

Whether you are a long-time fan of Iron Mike or are backing "Problem Child" Jake Paul to claim his 10th career victory, you can get started wagering on the Tyson vs Paul odds by taking advantage of top boxing betting promos and bonuses currently available from the best sports betting sites in the country.

While the odds are likely to change ahead of this historic event, you can still use the bonus bets unlocked by these boxing betting promos to give yourself even more chances to win on the Paul vs Tyson odds.

