NFL Draft Betting Promos For Tonight: Claim Thousands Ahead Of The Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off tonight! There will be 31 players selected in the first round of the draft tonight, since the Miami Dolphins forfeited their draft pick. For many teams, this selection of players over the next three days will be the final group of contributors brought in fill the obvious holes in the roster.

For the football diehards, the draft is a fun event to watch. However, did you know you can bet on the draft as well? Below, we will go over some of the bets you can place for the draft tonight using the best sports betting promos, Additionally, we have a list of the best sports betting apps, along with each book's welcome offer that can be claimed.

NFL Draft Betting Promos For Tonight

As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a legal betting state, you can sign up for the best sports betting sites and claim NFL Draft betting promos for tonight. There are thousands of dollars in bonuses up for grabs when you sign up with these easy steps.

Start by clicking the NFL Draft betting promo link you are interested in, which will take you to that sportsbook's sign-up page. Once there, enter your identifying information, such as your name, physical address, and email address. Enter the promo code, if there is one, and make the minimum qualifying deposit to create your account and redeem the bonus.

Claim Thousands In NFL Draft Betting Promos

Before the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday night, sign up for multiple online sportsbooks below and claim thousands of dollars in bonuses from NFL Draft betting promos.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to claim the $1K bonus bet offer for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL NFL Draft betting promo gives new users a first bet, up to $1,250.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE: Bet $20 on the NFL Draft to get $100 in bonus bets with the WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE. Bettors in CO, MI, and NJ must bet $100 to redeem this NFL Draft betting promo.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on NFL picks to instantly get $150 in bet credits, thanks to the DraftKings Promo Code NFL Draft betting promo.

FanDuel Promo Code: Sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code link and bet $5 on the 2023 NFL Draft to get $150 in bonus bets.

Use NFL Draft Betting Promos To Win Big Tonight

The NFL Draft can be a tough event to watch, unless you are a diehard fan of football as a whole. However, a great way to make tonight's event a bit more exciting is to have some money on the line. That's right! Not everybody knows that you can bet on the draft, and there also are NFL Draft betting promos that you can claim and use for your picks.

The odds are out for the players to be selected during the first five picks. With Bryce Young nearly a lock to go first overall, you could bet the Alabama quarterback to be selected first using NFL Draft betting promos to bet on NFL Draft futures.

The 2023 NFL Draft is thought to be a draft class rich with tight ends. You could also bet on which tight end you believe will be the first selected. It appears to be between Michael Mayer (-175) and Dalton Kincaid (+130).

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.