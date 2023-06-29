NFL Sports Betting Policy Updated Ahead Of 2024 Season

In the wake of several recent violations, the NFL has unveiled changes to its gambling policy designed to protect the integrity of the game as legal sports betting expands across the country.

With NFL betting no longer limited to Vegas sportsbooks, the league has seen an uptick in the number of players under investigation for placing bets on the NFL odds both at retail sportsbooks and by using top mobile betting apps. That has sparked the NFL's decision to update its gambling policy by outlining six rules for players to follow, as well as mandatory education sessions on gambling for rookie players entering the league.

NFL Players To Follow Six Rules Governing Sports Betting

The NFL has taken a straightforward approach when it comes to providing players with guidance on sports betting matters by introducing six rules. These include:

Don't bet on the NFL.

Don't gamble at your team facility, while traveling for a road game or staying at a team hotel.

Don't have someone bet for you.

Don't share team "inside information."

Don't enter a sportsbook during the NFL playing season.

Don't play daily fantasy football.

The rules are designed to provide NFL players with simple guidelines to follow, enabling them to avoid severe discipline by adhering to the league's strict gambling policy.

Jeff Miller, NFL executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy was on hand at a press conference where the league's strategy was unveiled, and reiterated that the introduction of the rules and education sessions are designed to clarify the league's long-standing policy on sports betting.

"It comes back to, in large part, a couple of rules that have existed as long as anybody can remember," said Miller.

"Don't bet on the NFL. That's not new because sports gambling is more available. That's always been the case. And don't bet when you're at work, wherever work happens to be in that moment. That's existed for a long time."

NFL Rookies To Receive Education On Sports Betting

In addition to articulating the list of gambling rules that NFL players are expected to follow, the league also has plans to help rookie players avoid possible violations of the policy with mandatory education sessions on gambling. These will be accompanied by in-person meetings with teams and players to talk about the rules, and address any questions or concerns the players have.

Long concerned about the impact that legal sports betting at retail sportsbooks and online sports betting sites could have on the league and on individual players, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recognized the allure that widespread access to betting on the NFL odds could have for players, and addressed the issue in a recent press conference.

"We've always said the integrity of the game is number one, two and three for us and so we focus on that every single day," said Goodell.

"I think the fact we have people who have violated that – obviously we know that education isn't foolproof … We all have to be vigilant on that, we'll continue to do that – if we see someone who has violated, you're gonna know about it. I think that's the most important thing is to enforce it consistently."

NFL Suspends Four Players For Violating Sports Betting Policy

The NFL has been cracking down on their sports gambling policy. In April, five players league wide were suspended for violations, including four players from the Detroit Lions. Now, four more players have been suspended for betting – Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts, Nicholas Petit-Frere of the Titans, and free agent Demetius Taylor – bringing the total number of players suspended for betting over the last two years to 10.

