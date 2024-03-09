North Carolina vs. Duke Odds, Picks, Predictions & Betting Promos

The North Carolina Tar Heels will visit the Duke Blue Devils in their regular season finale on Saturday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m. EST at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, NC. This game comes just two days before the launch of North Carolina sports betting. The UNC vs. Duke odds for the game include a point spread of 4.5, favoring UNC, with an over/under total of 152.5. UNC is a -205 moneyline favorite while you can wager on Duke at +170 odds.

UNC vs. Duke Odds -- March 9 at 6:30 p.m. EST -- Cameron Indoor Stadium

💰 Moneyline UNC +180 / Duke -225 📈 Spread Duke -4.5 (-120) 📊 Total O/U 150.5 (-110)

UNC vs. Duke Odds, Picks & Predictions

UNC won and covered the spread against Duke in the first of their two matchups this season, winning by a score of 93-84 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill on Feb. 3. I expect the change of scenery will help Duke in this one, with my UNC vs. Duke best bet being Duke +4.5.

A couple of Duke vs. North Carolina betting trends that led to this prediction are that Duke is 15-2 at home this season and that the Blue Devils have covered the spread in 11 of those 17 games. This will be the first time all season that the Blue Devils are an underdog at home, so give me the Blue Devils plus the points as there's a good chance they win this game outright.

Make Duke vs. North Carolina picks using the predictions below. My top Duke vs. North Carolina predictions include a spread best bet.

UNC vs. Duke Best Bet: Duke -4.5

UNC vs. Duke Betting Promos, Bonuses & Apps

With legal sports betting in North Carolina launching on March 11 -- two days after UNC and Duke meet in their regular season finale -- that means that betting on UNC vs. Duke odds during the regular season isn't an option. However, you can bet on college basketball when UNC and Duke take part in the ACC Tournament and March Madness.

The ACC Conference Tournament starts on March 12. Since NC sports betting will be live then, North Carolina bettors will be able to download one of the best sports betting apps to wager on those NCAAB games on college basketball odds. The best sports betting sites in the country are included in the North Carolina sports betting launch, so be sure to deposit funds on these top online sportsbooks with credit cards, PayPal or any other available online banking option.

Check out some of the best North Carolina pre-registration offers below. These NC betting promos net new users bonus bets when they sign up in North Carolina through March 11.

Make March Madness Bets on Duke, UNC with Bonus Bets

After you sign up with any and all of the North Carolina betting promos above, you can make March Madness bets on Duke and UNC with bonus bets. Choose to bet on their NCAA title odds or simply wager on their games throughout the tournament.

