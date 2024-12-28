Best Penn State vs Boise State Betting Promos: Bet Fiesta Bowl Odds With Exclusive Bonuses

The Fiesta Bowl will be the final college football game played in the 2024 calendar year and the opening of the College Football Playoffs with No. 6 Penn State taking on No. 3 Boise State on New Year's Eve from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. You can bet on the heavily favored Nittany Lions or underdog Broncos and collect thousands of dollars in Fiesta Bowl betting promos from the best sports betting apps. These Penn State vs Boise State betting bonuses are free and easy to claim.

Penn State (12-2) advanced to the quarterfinal after a 38-10 win over SMU whole Boise State (12-1) earned a bye for winning the Mountain West Conference. Penn State has won national championships in 1982 and 1986, while Boise State has had undefeated seasons in 2006 and 2009, finishing as high at No. 4 in the polls in 2009. Sports betting sites have installed the Nittany Lions as double-digit favorites.

We'll also preview the game

🏈 Penn State vs Boise State

Use Penn State-Boise State Betting Promos on Fiesta Bowl Odds

OK, we've gone through the top Penn State-Boise State betting promos to use on Fiesta Bowl odds. These college football betting promos are a breeze to get and use. Now let's look at the game.

Boise State is the higher seed and the more rested team but is a huge underdog against Penn State on a neutral field. The Nittany Lions are double-digit favorites, settling between 10 and 11 points at the top college football betting sites. The total points are settled in at 53 points.

This game will be the battle of running backs. Penn State has arguably the best running back tandem in the nation with Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. The two combined for 1,820 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Boise State features Ashton Jeanty – the most-productive running back in the nation and second in the Heisman Trophy voting. Jeanty had a remarkable season, rushing for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns. He performed at a high level consistently and regardless of opponent. Jeanty rushed for 192 yards and three touchdowns against No. 1 Oregon earlier this season, so the moment won't be too big for him.

Where Penn State really has the advantage is at quarterback, where Drew Allar is an experience starter with the ability to balance out the Nittany Lions offense. Defensively is where Penn State shined against SMU, recording three turnovers and scoring two touchdowns off interceptions. Boise State doesn't see a similar level of competition in the Mountain West, but the Broncos have not backed down from challenges over the past 20 years and are known as a team that punches well above their weight class.

If there's a chance for the underdog to rise, it might be in the Fiesta Bowl. Be sure to check out our CFP Championship betting guide and promos as well to learn more about the playoffs.

