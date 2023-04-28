Sports Betting News: Which Sportsbook Operator Takes The Most Bets?

Legalized sports betting continues to spread across the United States, and the top sports betting apps have become a massive revenue source for states. New York has been the state with the most money wagered on a monthly basis lately, but every state loves its massive revenue source from sports gambling. Currently, 34 states, plus Washington D.C., have legalized sports betting in some capacity.

Keep reading to find out the most popular sports betting sites and learn about the lucrative welcome offers that you can claim by signing up with the best sports betting promos.

What Is Important Factor In Choosing A Sportsbook?

Before we jump into which online sports operator is the most popular, we should discuss why users choose a new sportsbook. When polled, bettors say bonuses and rewards are an important factor.

While not every sportsbooks has a rewards or loyalty program, every sportsbook has its own promotions offered to its users. There are recurring promos and welcome offers for users to claim. These are some of the most popular welcome bonuses available to new users.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to claim the $1,000 bonus bet offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: New users who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL get a first bet, up to $1,250.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE: Bet $20 to get $100 in bonus bets with the WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE. Bettors in CO, MI, and NJ must bet $100 to redeem promo.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 to instantly get $150 in bet credits, thanks to the DraftKings Promo Code welcome offer.

FanDuel Promo Code: The FanDuel Promo Code offer gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first $5 bet.

Which Sportsbook Operator Takes The Most Bets?

Bettors were asked which online sportsbook operators they currently used. Since December 2021, the results were overwhelmingly weighted towards to sportsbooks: DraftKings and FanDuel.

The results said 61% of polled bettors used DraftKings Sportsbook while 56% used FanDuel Sportsbook. Not only are these two unbelievable online sportsbooks, but these two are also available in nearly every legal betting state. You can sign up using the DraftKings Promo Code and bet $5, get $150 in Bonus Bets. You can also register with FanDuel Sportsbook using the FanDuel Promo Code for an identical offer that gives new users $150 in bonus bets when they bet $5.

After these two behemoths, Caesars Sportsbook was used by 41% of bettors white BetMGM was used by 41% as well.

Can I Sign Up For Multiple Sportsbooks?

If you are interested in sports betting, which we can assume you are since you are reading this article, then you have likely seen advertisements for all kinds of online sportsbooks. You may be wondering if you can sign up for multiple sportsbooks.

The answer is yes, you can sign up for multiple sportsbooks. In fact, it is wise to have accounts on multiple online betting sites. Since each sportsbook has different odds and bets offered, you can shop for the best odds and place bets where they are most profitable. Of course, signing up for multiple sportsbooks also means you can claim promotions and bonuses at multiple sites, which you can occasionally use to guarantee yourself a profit.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.