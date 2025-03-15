Sportsbook Promos & Sports Betting Bonuses for Conference Title Games, March Madness, More

Selection Sunday caps an incredible weekend, but before we learn who's going where for the NCAA Tournament, there are a bunch of big sporting events happening all over the globe today and tomorrow. To help you profit on these events, we've created this guide to the best sportsbook promos.

From the PGA's Players Championship, to NASCAR, the NBA, NHL and, of course, college basketball, there's so much to choose from when wagering on sports betting apps.

But where to start? Well, first you need to lock up some sports betting promos and bonuses from top sports betting sites, which include guaranteed bonus bets, profit boosts and a whole lot more. It takes minutes to claim each offer – and you can grab as many as you like.

And while we mentioned Selection Sunday above, there are a ton of conference championship games leading up to the bracket reveal. On Saturday, there's a mix of Cinderellas being crowned and power conferences confirming their greatness. The title games are in the MEAC, Mountain West, Big 12, ACC, MAAC, Conference USA, SWAC, Big West and WAC. On Sunday, there are five title games: Ivy League, SEC, A-10, AAC and the Big Ten.

Ready to get started? Here are the top sportsbook promos, rated by our experts.

Best Sportsbook Promos & Bonuses For This Weekend

💰 Betting Site ✅ Sportsbook Promo Codes 🔥 Sportsbook Bonuses BetMGM ROTOSPORTS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTOBG1 / ROTODYW Bet $1, Win $150 (AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY, DC) / Bet $1, Get 10 100% Profit Boosts (all states) Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Bet $30, Get $300 or $1000 No Sweat Bets bet365 ROTOWIRE Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets, Guaranteed DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets If You Win

Promos last verified: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

When you sign up for the Caesars Sportsbook promo code welcome bonus, you'll secure an incredible offer.

Use code ROTOBG1 to score $150 in guaranteed bonus bets with a successful first bet of $1 or more on any odds (in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY). You will get six $25 bonus bets within 72 hours of your bet settling as a winner and have 30 days to use them.

to score $150 in guaranteed bonus bets with a successful first bet of $1 or more on any odds (in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY). You will get six $25 bonus bets within 72 hours of your bet settling as a winner and have 30 days to use them. Use code ROTODYW and get 10 100% profit boosts in all states where Caesars Sportsbook operates. Just bet $1 on any market and instantly get those boosts, which can be used on wagers up to $25 and with odds of -1000 or better. Maximum boosted profit per bet is $2,500.

BetMGM Bonus Code

The BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS delivers the biggest deal of all of these sports betting bonuses. Sign up for an account and you're guaranteed a first-bet bonus up to $1,500. If your first bet does not win, then BetMGM returns the full amount back to you as bonus bets.

You receive five bonus bets (each valued at 20% of your first bet) if you wagered $50 or more. You get one bonus bet equal to your original wager if it was for less than $50. BetMGM gives you seven days to play your bonus bet(s).

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

If you're a resident of Arizona, Michigan, New Jersey or Pennsylvania signing up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, then you'll be rewarded with $300 in bonus bets just for playing $30 in first bets over a three-day period - one of the best sportsbook promos for frequent bettors. If you live anywhere else, you'll get to play one No Sweat Bet a day up to $100 for 10 straight days.

When you have the Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets deal, here's how it works: On the day you sign up, play a $10 bet on any event you want. As soon as it's settled – win or lose – you'll receive $100 in bonus bets. Then you can do it again the next two days to net your $300 in bonus bets. Once the bonus bets hit your account, you'll have seven days to play them.

bet365 Bonus Code

March Madness is the perfect time to have a bunch of bonus bets at your beck and call. When you get started with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE, you'll collect $150 in bonus bets just for playing a $5 first bet.

It gets no easier than this. Simply plunk down your $5 first bet. Once it gets settled, bet365 zips you $150 in bonus bets. You get seven days to play these bets.

FanDuel Promo Code

The FanDuel promo code gets you into the NCAA Tournament survive-and-advance spirit with this opportunity: When you play and win a $5 first bet, you'll snag $150 in bonus bets along with your first bet's winnings.

To heighten your chances to win that $5 first bet and collect your bonus bets, scour the FanDuel site for a huge favorite to bet on the money line. There are a few lopsided matchups in college hoops this weekend, so check those first.

If your first bet wins, FanDuel sends you $150 in bonus bets and gives you seven days to play it. FanDuel also gives you the green light to chop up that $150 into as many bonus bets as you want. Can you imagine having the ability to play on every NCAA Tournament first-round game?

DraftKings Promo Code

The bonus bets theme is strong in this guide to the best sportsbook promos and bonuses – and we're closing with the reward that comes with signing up for the DraftKings promo code offer. When you make a $5 first bet, you'll clinch $150 in bonus bets.

You don't have to win that $5 first bet or anything. The moment you place that bet, DraftKings sends you six $25 bonus bets. You get seven days to play them on college hoops or anything else you want.

Put Best Sportsbook Promos & Bonuses Into Action

Ok, we've talked a lot about college hoops and using these sportsbook promos for March Madness. But there is plenty more on tap this weekend.

Golf fans can practically smell The Masters because it's Players Championship week at TPC Sawgrass. Last year, Scottie Scheffler won The Players and rode that momentum to win The Masters. Could that happen again this year?

Auto racing fans are in heaven for several reasons – not least because Formula 1 is back. The new season begins with the Australian Grand Prix. NASCAR is in Vegas for the Pennzoil 400 as Christopher Bell attempts to become the first driver in 18 years to win four straight races. Speaking of Vegas, MMA fans can clock in Saturday night for UFC Fight Night as the main event is a rematch between middleweights Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze.

But enough about the games. It's time to tap BET NOW on the offers in this sportsbook promos guide and secure your welcome bonuses today!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.