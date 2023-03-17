St. Patrick's Day aligns with the sports calendar to give us a day filled with holiday-inspired jerseys throughout the country. There are also holiday-inspired St. Patrick's Day betting promos available for those who want to get in on the sports betting action. These sportsbook promo codes give new users access to some of the top sports betting apps while also providing them with bonus funds to get started.

Check out the best St. Patrick's Day betting promos below and be sure to claim these offers tonight.

Best St. Patrick's Day Betting Promos - Claim These Offers Tonight

To celebrate St. Patrick's Day today, you can claim thousands in bonus bets from many different sports betting welcome offers. The St. Patrick's Day betting promos are available at the top online sportsbooks and can be had by signing up through the links below.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS today to get a first bet offer worth up to $1,000.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: Use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to get a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE: New users who sign up with the WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE and bet $100, get $100 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 to instantly receive $200 in bonus bets, thanks to the DraftKings Promo Code offer.

FanDuel Promo Code: The FanDuel Promo Code offer for St. Patrick's Day gives you 10x your first bet, up to $200, in the form of bonus bets.

How To Claim These St. Patrick's Day Betting Promos

There are many different ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, but one of the best is by claiming these sports betting promos for the holiday. Follow these steps to claim the best St. Patrick's Day betting promos today.

Click the St. Patrick's Day betting promo link you want to claim. This will take you to that sportsbook's sign-up page.

Provide your basic personal information in order to verify your identity, including your name, physical address, and email address.

Enter the promo code, if necessary, and make the minimum qualifying deposit to activate the St. Patrick's Day betting promo welcome offer.

Place your qualifying first bet on the online sportsbook you've registered with.

Claim These St. Patrick's Day Betting Promos And Offers Tonight

There is a lot of sports to bet on today, so it's a good thing we have the St. Patrick's Day betting promos from the top sports betting sites available to give you an added boost.

Obviously, the biggest sporting event of the day is the March Madness NCAA Tournament. With 16 tournament games to bet on, use the funds from these St. Patrick's Day betting promos to wager on your March Madness best bets.

If college basketball isn't your thing, there are plenty of other sports to bet on. The NBA has eight games on its Friday slate and the NHL has four. No matter what you choose to bet on, make sure you are sign up with the St. Patrick's Day betting promos to claim these offers tonight.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.