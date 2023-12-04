New customers can use BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get Monday Night Football bonus bets at sign-up to receive a $1,500 first bet welcome bonus available on one of the best sports betting apps in the country.

As long as a bettor is a first-time customer at BetMGM Sportsbook, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and at least 21 years old, they are qualified to claim one of the best online sportsbook promo codes in the marketplace.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link above to register a new BetMGM Sportsbook account and use BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to earn a $1,500 a first bet offer.

Sign Up And Use BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Get MNF Bonus Bets

Sports bettors can sign up and use BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get Monday Night Football bonus bets after placing a $10 qualifying wager to earn up to $1,500 in bonus bet credits using one of the top sports betting sites available.

Create a new BetMGM Sportsbook account today by clicking on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below. This takes you to the new customer registration portal at BetMGM Sportsbook, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address. Enter the last four digits of your SSN and DOB into the remaining required fields in order to satisfy the identity verification protocol at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Don't forget to manually enter BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS into the promo code field on the registration portal at BetMGM Sportsbook to stay qualified to redeem this welcome bonus. After being verified, make a $10 qualifying deposit using any supported payment methods at BetMGM Sportsbook, such as PayPal and credit cards. Then, place a $10 qualifying first bet across any of the extensive selection of available sports betting markets, bet types, and odds to seize $1,500 in bonus bets instantly.

Use BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Get MNF Bonus Bets

New customers are eligible to use BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get Monday Night Football bonus bets as part of the current welcome bonus available to first-time sports bettors at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Once at least a $10 qualifying wager is placed, sports bettors at BetMGM Sportsbook receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets instantly. Bonus bet credit is ineligible to be divvied into smaller denominations based on bettor preference and also cannot be split across multiple wagers.

Bonus bet credit is only delivered upon settling a losing qualifying wager, up to $1,500, returning a maximum of five $300 bonus bet credits. Bonus bet credits are returned in equal denominations of 20 percent of the total amount of the qualifying wager placed, up to $1,500.

Bonus bet credit is valid to wager for seven days until it expires in new BetMGM Sportsbook accounts. Bonus bet credits are ineligible to withdraw, transfer, or use to opt into other ongoing promotional offers at BetMGM Sportsbook. Bonus bet credit staked on a subsequent wager at BetMGM Sportsbook is not included with any earned winnings.

Get MNF Bonus Bets And Use BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Sports bettors can get Monday Night Football bonus bets and use BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to seize up to $1,500 in bonus bet credits to wager across an extensive selection of sports betting markets, bet types, and odds.

Place a $10 qualifying wager, bonus bet, or any other real cash wager to place bets at BetMGM Sportsbook, including a variety of sports betting markets available, like NFL odds. Place bets on moneyline and total, or check out the NFL Game props market to wager first-quarter moneyline and first-half total. You can also wager on NFL player props and Super Bowl odds.

Click on the "BET NOW" registration link below to sign up for a new BetMGM Sportsbook account and make a $10 first deposit, then place a $10 qualifying wager to receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets after registering a new BetMGM Sportsbook account with BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS at sign-up today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.