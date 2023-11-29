We have hit the midway point of the week, and you can close it out strong when you use the FanDuel Promo Code for a $150 welcome bonus. By using one of the most user-friendly sportsbook promo codes in the sports betting stratosphere, you'll get $150 in bonus bets just for placing your first moneyline wager on any sports betting market. This is certainly one of the top welcome offers coming from one of the most popular online sportsbooks.

On this Wednesday, college basketball has some of the most notable Top-25 teams in action, including St. Joseph's at #18 Villanova, #10 Tennessee at #17 North Carolina, and #7 Duke at Arkansas. The NBA has a seven-game slate including matchups like the Philadelphia 76ers at New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings. Last, but not least, the NHL only has three games on the docket, with the big matchup of the night featuring the Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers on TNT.

Sign Up And Use The FanDuel Promo Code For A $150 Welcome Bonus

New users can sign up and use the FanDuel Promo Code for a $150 welcome bonus.

To begin your sports betting journey on one of the best sports betting apps, click on the "BET NOW" button listed below. This will redirect your to the FanDuel new-user registration page where you'll need to provide some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also be required to verify your identity, so enter your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN when prompted to do so.

After completing the steps for registration and identity verification, you can go ahead and make your first deposit on one of the most trusted credit card betting sites. The minimum qualifying deposit amount at FanDuel is $10, which will cover the price you need to reach on your first moneyline wager to claim the welcome offer.

Get A $150 Welcome Bonus When You Use The FanDuel Promo Code

Here are the details on how to get a $150 welcome bonus when you use the FanDuel Promo Code.

Just place a moneyline wager as your first bet after using the promo code. If that wager wins, you'll get the $150 in bonus bets. These bonus bets can be used on any sports betting market, as long as they don't have odds/profit boosts or other promotions previously attached to them. It's also worth noting that you'll have seven days to use these bonus bets or they will expire.

Claim The FanDuel Promo Code For A $150 Welcome Bonus

There has never been a better time to claim the FanDuel Promo Code for a $150 welcome bonus on one of the most reliable PayPal betting sites.

Now that you all of the relevant information to get started, you can get your bankroll booming with some bonus bets. It goes without saying, that choosing the right moneyline wager is quite important in this scenario. Be sure to pick the sure-fire easiest winner that you possibly can so that you can get your bonus bets without breaking a sweat.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.