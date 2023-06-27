What Are The Next States That DraftKings Sportsbook Will Launch In? Is North Carolina Next?

As sports betting becomes legal in more and more U.S. states, DraftKings Sportsbook continues to add more states to operate in. DraftKings must obtain a state license before getting to launch its sportsbook in the state, but since it is one of the most popular online sportsbooks in America, we see DraftKings Sportsbook in nearly every legal betting state.

What are the next states that DraftKings Sportsbook will launch in? After passing a recent sports betting bill, it appears North Carolina will be the next home for a DraftKings Sportsbook, which means sports fans in the Tar Heel State will be able to sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code link and claim the $150 bonus bet offer. Keep reading to find out more about North Carolina sports betting and one of the best sportsbook promo codes available today.

Can I Use DraftKings Sportsbook In NC?

On June 14, 2023, NC Governor Roy Cooper signed House Bill 347 into law. While NC sports betting was previous legal at in-person sportsbooks on tribal land, this new bill legalized online sports betting with the top sports betting apps, which allows for anyone at least 21 years old and in North Carolina the ability to bet from anywhere inside the state's borders.

Of course, this means bettors will be able to use DraftKings Sportsbook in NC. While online sports betting in North Carolina is officially legal, the process of betting has not launched yet. DraftKings Sportsbook is not expected to launch in North Carolina until January 2024.

Is DraftKings Legal In NC?

North Carolina online sports betting is now legal. This was officially legalized on June 14, 2023. However, DraftKings Sportsbook, one of the top PayPal betting sites, is technically not legal in NC quite yet, though its legalization is inevitable.

Currently, the North Carolina State Lottery Commission and others in the state are getting everything ready for the launch of online sportsbooks. Soon, they will begin to issue NC sports betting licenses to various online betting sites that meet regulations, and DraftKings Sportsbook is expected to be one of the sportsbook to obtain a license.

Patience will be key, as January 8, 2024 appears to be the earliest date we could see DraftKings Sportsbook NC launch.

Claim The $150 DraftKings Promo Code Sign-Up Offer

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the most popular credit card betting sites in the United States, and it's for good reason. DraftKings Sportsbook is highly-reputable, has many different betting options, is easy to use and sign up for, and it offers a variety of generous promotions. Included in this is the welcome offer, which can be claimed with the DraftKings Promo Code link.

New users to DraftKings Sportsbook in any state where it operates can sign up through our DraftKings Promo Code link, deposit at least $5, then place a first $5 bet to instantly receive $150 in bonus bets. You can use these bonus bets to place more wagers, helping you build up the bankroll on your new account in a hurry.

Soon, NC sports bettors will be able to enjoy this welcome offer and the other great features of DraftKings Sportsbook.

