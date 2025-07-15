Aaron Long Injury: Season over

Long (Achilles) is out for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon, LAFC announced.

Long will miss the remainder of the season as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles. The defender finishes the season with 15 starts and a single goal, playing a role in most matches. Long should be fit and ready for the 2026 campaign, barring any set backs. Nkosi Tafari could take a larger role with Long left sidelined.