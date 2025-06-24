Aaron News: Consistent in goal with Oviedo
Aaron played 41 matches in La Liga2 for Real Oviedo during the 2024/25 season, recording 16 clean sheets and 107 saves.
Aaron anchored a resilient defense with consistent shot-stopping throughout the season to secure 16 clean sheets in 41 games. His 107 saves underline his role as a reliable last line, vital across a demanding season that saw Oviedo secure a promotion to the Spanish top flight. Aaron will be the starting goalkeeper again next season in La Liga as he is preferred to Frenchman Quentin Braat between the posts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now