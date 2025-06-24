Aaron News: Consistent in goal with Oviedo

Aaron played 41 matches in La Liga2 for Real Oviedo during the 2024/25 season, recording 16 clean sheets and 107 saves.

Aaron anchored a resilient defense with consistent shot-stopping throughout the season to secure 16 clean sheets in 41 games. His 107 saves underline his role as a reliable last line, vital across a demanding season that saw Oviedo secure a promotion to the Spanish top flight. Aaron will be the starting goalkeeper again next season in La Liga as he is preferred to Frenchman Quentin Braat between the posts.