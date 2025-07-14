Aaron Ramsey News: Ramping up fitness ahead of season

Ramsey is continuing to work on his fitness and prepare for the new season after returning from his ACL tear at the end of last season, according to his club. "I feel like using this pre-season to get to 100% and it will be so good for me for those 6-7 weeks before the first game comes. Having a few friendlies, four or five pre-season games, is going to be so crucial for me, just like you said, mentally and physically, it will just get me there. So yeah, I'm looking forward to it like you said. I came back and now I'm ready for my actual comeback."

Ramsey spent 13 months out injured as he recovered from an ACL, but was able to return at the end of the last season, appearing in one game to finish the campaign. However, he is contuining to ramp up his fitness this offseason, preparing to be fully fit heading into the 2025/26 campaign. That said, the midfielder should be ready to go to begin the season after his short cameo to end last campaign, looking to make a breakthrough in the squad as they join the Premier League once again.