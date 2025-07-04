Aaron Ramsey News: Transfers to Pumas

Ramsey was officially announced as a new player for Pumas on Thursday.

Ramsey will reverse the start of his manager career to return to the field for at least one more season with the UNAM team. While his quality is more than proven, there are doubts about his future performance in Liga MX, especially considering he'll have little time to adapt to the altitude of Mexico City. With that in mind, the 34-year-old midfielder could see limited minutes, whether in place of Adalberto Carrasquilla, Santiago Trigos or Jose Caicedo.