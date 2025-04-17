Aaron Wan-Bissaka Injury: Late call for Saturday

Wan-Bissaka is a late call for Saturday's match against Southampton due to a toe injury, according to manager Graham Potter. "[We have a] slight issue with Aaron, just a toe that he's had to have an injection on. We'll see how he is on Friday, but he should be okay for the game. We'll see."

Wan-Bissaka has struggled with a toe injury this week, leading the defender to be a late call for the club's upcoming contest. However, he is expected to be available after the club's manager stated this. That said, if fit, he should see a starting role, with Vladimir Coufal or Emerson as possible replacements if left out.