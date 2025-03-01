Aaron Wan-Bissaka News: Continues to thrive

Wan-Bissaka had four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 2-0 win over Leicester City.

Wan-Bissaka has looked extremely comfortable under new manager Graham Potter, and put in another good display against Leicester City on Thursday. In 90 minutes played, he completed the most dribbles of any player in the match with three, created one chance, made five passes into the final third, and won three of his four tackles. Potter has converted Wan-Bissaka into a right wingback since taking charge of West Ham, and the difference is very noticeable. Wan-Bissaka will aim to have another good performance against Newcastle United on March 10.