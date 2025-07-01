Abdelkabir Abqar News: Leaves Alaves as free agent

Abqar is leaving Alaves as a free agent after three years in the senior squad, the club announced.

Abqar spent six seasons at Deportivo Alaves after joining the club in 2020/21. He first played for the reserves before becoming a key part of the first team, especially during their promotion to La Liga. The Moroccan center-back made 56 official appearances in the Spanish top flight over the past two seasons and is now leaving as a free agent, free to sign with the club of his choice to continue his career.