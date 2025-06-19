Abdelkabir Abqar News: Unused substitute with Morocco

Abqar (hamstring) was an unused substitute with Morocco for both friendly games against Tunisia and Benin, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Abqar missed most of the end of the season with Alaves due to a hamstring injury but has fully recovered, as he was with the Moroccan squad for friendly games earlier this month. He will now return to Alaves with his future a bit uncertain, as Abqar is out of contract at the end of the month and it remains unclear whether the club will propose a contract extension.