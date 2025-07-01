Abderrahman Rebbach News: Returns to Alaves

Rebbach is returning to his parent club Alaves after ending his half of season-long loan spell in Granada.

Rebbach featured in 19 games across all competitions for Granada while on loan from Alaves, scoring three goals and providing two assists. The left winger is now heading back to his parent club with three years left on his contract. He could play a role in the frontline heading into the 2025/26 season as a backup option to Tomas Conechny on the left wing.