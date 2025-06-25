Menu
Abdoul Bamo Meite News: Heading back to Marseille

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 25, 2025

Meite is heading back to Marseille after his loan spell in Montpellier.

Meite spent the second half of the 2024/25 season on loan at Montpellier, making seven appearances and contributing five tackles, four interceptions, and 14 clearances. The defender couldn't help the club avoid relegation to Ligue 2 and is now heading back to Marseille. He shouldn't stay there long, as reports say he is undesirable in the Phocean city.

