Abdoul Bamo Meite News: Heading back to Marseille

Meite is heading back to Marseille after his loan spell in Montpellier.

Meite spent the second half of the 2024/25 season on loan at Montpellier, making seven appearances and contributing five tackles, four interceptions, and 14 clearances. The defender couldn't help the club avoid relegation to Ligue 2 and is now heading back to Marseille. He shouldn't stay there long, as reports say he is undesirable in the Phocean city.