Abdoulaye Bamba Injury: Extends with Angers

Bamba has extended his contract with Angers until 2026, according to his club.

Bamba has been with Angers since 2016 and is not going to leave any time soon, set to make his tenure 10 years long with an extension until 2026. He has played 183 matches for the club in the defense, playing multiple roles while bagging nine assists. He did start in 16 of their 19 games last campaign and will look to maintain his starting role next season following his extension.