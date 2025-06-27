Abdoulaye Faye News: Completes Leverkusen move

Faye has signed a permanent contract with Leverkusen until the end of the 2029/30 season, the club announced Friday.

Leverkusen needed to bolster their depth on defense following the departure of Jonathan Tah, who signed with Bayern Munich, and Faye provides that. The 20-year-old center-back is one for the future, but don't rule him out from having a solid rotational role right out of the gate for Die Werkself.