Abel Ruiz Ortega News: Not regular due to injuries

Ruiz appeared in 26 matches across all competitions for Girona during the 2024-25 season, scoring four goals.

Ruiz struggled to find regularity in his first season with Girona since he was dealing with hamstring injuries throughout the season. That said, he still managed to score four goals in La Liga, averaging one shot per game while creating eight chances, showing promise for the upcoming seasons. Ruiz should remain a regular figure in the striker position as he competes with veteran Cristhian Stuani for a starting role for the next campaign.