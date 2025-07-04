Aboubacar Lo News: Departs FC Metz

Lo is departing FC Metz at the end of his contract, the club announced.

Lo arrived in Metz in February 2019 after leaving Generation Foot shortly after his 18th birthday. Before making his professional debut, he was loaned out to Seraing and Cholet, where he scored six goals in 28 games. The Dakar native made 30 appearances for Metz and departs the club at the end of his contract after six years at the club.